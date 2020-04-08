T-Mobile customers with multiple active lines will get a year of Quibi for free

Quibi, a mobile streaming service that is set to launch next week, and T-Mobile are partnering to give the telecom’s customers free access to Quibi content. The specifics of the deal had been rumored since last month, but T-Mobile confirmed it today.

The free one-year subscription is only available to T-Mobile customers with two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and ONE plans as well discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 plans. Small business customers with up to 12 lines also qualify. The offer is available starting on April 6th through July 7th, and customers can sign up at mytmobile.com or through the iOS / Android T-Mobile app. If people already take advantage of T-Mobile’s Netflix On Us deal, which pays for up to $10.99 of a subscription, they’ll have to choose between that or the Quibi subscription at the end of the first year.

(Disclosure: Vox Media, which owns The Verge, has a deal with Quibi to produce a Polygon Daily Essential, and there have been early talks about a Verge show.)

T-Mobile and Quibi first announced their partnership in October, but the detail about multiple voice lines was left out. That clearly limits the number of people who will be able to take advantage of the deal.

Still, the streaming service is taking a cue from another recently launched platform: Disney Plus. Disney teamed up with Verizon to give customers a free year of access. The deal has been fruitful for both companies; executives have touted an increase in subscribers and customers, respectively, because of the deal. Quibi and T-Mobile are likely hoping for similar success to give the platform an early set of people who are consuming its content and potentially chatting about what they’re watching, which might entice more people to sign up.