T-Mobile offering a free year of Quibi streaming service on April 6

Once that year is up, things get a little tricky.

What you need to know Starting April 6, T-Mobile customers will be able to get a free year of Quibi.

After the first year, you’ll need to choose whether you want to keep getting Quibi or Netflix for free.

The offer is available to customers with two or more lines on an account.

Like it or not, a new streaming service is about to hit the market — Quibi. We understand if you're feeling a little overwhelmed with all of the streaming options that are now available, but Quibi is a bit different in the sense that it's only available on your phone and only has shows that are 10-minutes or less. Quibi officially launches on April 6, and when it does, T-Mobile customers will be able to get a year of the service absolutely free. So long as you redeem the offer by July 7 on your T-Mobile account and have two or more lines of service, the carrier will give you a full year of Quibi so you can stream your heart out. Quibi will cost $4.99/month for regular customers, making this a solid $60 value.