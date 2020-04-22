Tactical stealth game Desperados III is set to release on June 16

Take a new look at this upcoming stealth adventure.
Source: THQ Nordic
What you need to know
- Desperados III is a tactical stealth game set before the events of the original Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive.
- The game is now set to release on June 16, 2020.
- There’s a new trailer showing off more gameplay.
- You can preorder Desperados III on PlayStation 4 for $60 at Amazon.
Developed by Mimimi Games and published by THQ Nordic, Desperados III is a prequel to the first Desperados game, following five different characters across a sprawling western landscape filled with town, swamps and deserts. It’s a tactical stealth game, with an isometric viewpoint. The release date has been shared and players can expect to embark on this adventure on June 16, 2020.
There’s also a new trailer, showing some gameplay while being narrated by John Cooper, one of the star rogues of the game. You can check out the trailer below.
In Desperados III, each character has unique abilities that make them more useful in different situations. For example, one character named Hector carries an ax and a bear trap, making him perfect for hacking through foes with ease.
In addition to the standard version of the game, there’s also a collector’s edition, which includes an art book, music box and special box packaging.
