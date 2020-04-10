Taika Waititi’s Thor Stream: Fake Iron Man Script And Thor 4 Details

The release schedule for the MCU Phase 4 films may have been shifted back thanks to the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, but the minds behind Marvel’s biggest movies are still hard at work on their upcoming projects. Director Taika Waititi took to Instagram Live to participate in the latest social distancing trend: a live commentary/watch-a-long where he could answer fans’ questions about both Thor: Ragnarok and the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder, aka Thor 4.

And of course, because it’s Taika Waititi, he also took the time to get in some very hilarious trolling in the form of a fake script (featuring the resurrection of Tony Stark) and some fake (or is it?) concept art of Miek in a new mech-suit.

But first, the comments that definitely (probably) aren’t jokes. Waititi told fans that the script for Love And Thunder is “so over the top now, in the best way,” and that it “makes Ragnarok seem like a very safe film. It feels like we asked a bunch of 10-year-olds what they want to see in a movie and said yes to all of them.”

Considering Ragnarok’s status as one of the most off-the-wall movies in the MCU pantheon, this all seems like a very tall order. But given the rich and oftentimes completely absurd lore behind Thor and his Asgardian friends over in Marvel Comics, it is certainly a promise that could be delivered upon in spades. Here’s hoping for some live-action Beta Ray Bill, AKA alien horse Thor, and Frog Thor, AKA, a uh, frog, with the powers of Thor.

Waititi’s trolling came in the form of a fake script page that we managed to snag a few screenshots of. If you’re having trouble reading, the important bits are Tony Stark saying that he’s back “because science” and that “also, Thanos is back.” This leads to Thor saying “so…we’re assembling again?” To which Tony responds, “Again, again. It’s GO TIME. Everyone who died is coming back. And this time we’re avenging even more than ever. From now on we’ll be known as The Avengererers.”

Seems like a pretty decent premise, if you ask us.

Also among the shared images were what seem to be concept renders of fan-favorite Thor Ragnarok Alien, Miek, wearing both a brand new red-and-white mech suit (complete with ample hips and legs that just won’t quit) and a very 80s business suit. It’s a real day look/night look dichotomy. Waititi then teased that Love And Thunder will also delve deeper into the origins of Miek’s good friend Korg, who was last seen getting absolutely wrecked while playing Fortnite with Thor back in Avengers: Endgame.

Here’s hoping all of this is true.

Thor: Love And Thunder is scheduled for release on February 28, 2022.