Take a Glance at Elon Musk’s Stunning Car Collection, From Classic to Ultra-Modern Vehicles

Elon Musk is indeed living an extraordinary life. He is the 21st on the Forbes’ list of wealthiest men in the world with a net worth of $36.7 billion. Compared in 2019, his wealth increased by $9.5 billion from his companies Tesla Motors and SpaceX.

He founded SpaceX in 2002 aiming to start a commercial space travel business. His company got a deal with NASA in 2008 to transport and cargo supplies to the International Space Station. While he is making his space dream possible, he also envisions making a great leap in the car technology.

In 2003, he co-founded Tesla Motors, which would create “faster and more fun” electric cars than gasoline vehicles. Tesla has already produced car models that enticed car buyers to switch to electric vehicles.

With such unique ideas, it is quite intriguing what cars Musk keeps in his huge garage. Gods of Luxury published a YouTube video showing some of Musk’s car collection.

Musk’s first vehicle was a 1978 BMW 320i, which he got for only $1,400. According to a Forbes video, he fixed it up himself after he bought it in 1994.

This BMW can easily accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in just 10 seconds. The first of the BMW 3 series, BMW 320i became greatly popular in Europe when it launched in 1975 and eventually introduced to the United States in 1977.

One of the only two gasoline cars he had on his collection is a Ford Model T, which a colleague gave him as a gift. This is said to be the most popular vehicle in the 20th century, selling at least 17 million units. It was only sold for $850 when it was released in 1908 and is considered a reasonable value, although still higher than what an average worker earned.

Musk thought that McLaren F1 was the greatest car that ever existed. With the money he got from selling Zip2 to Compaq, Musk was divided on buying a McLaren F1 or an apartment. He eventually got the former, along with a small apartment that cost much less than his new vehicle. In 2000, he totaled his car that was not insured. He was then driving with PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel when the two caught an accident on Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park.

In 2013, Musk joined a 1976 Modified Lotus Esprit submarine car that was used as an underwater prop in the James Bond movie “The Spy Who Loved Me.” Musk paid nearly a million dollars for it, although it was not an amphibian car as shown in the movie.

While disappointed to learn about the car’s limitations, he said he would just “upgrade it with a Tesla electric powertrain and try to make it transform for real.”

Musk dreamt of buying the 1967 E-Type Jaguar when he was just 17 after receiving a book of classic convertibles. He promised himself he would buy one when he got the money, and so he did. When he got $40,000 from Zip2 investors, he spent much of it on the car.

However, the car was unreliable as it kept breaking down. Regardless, he still keeps the E-Type Jaguar in his garage.

In 2007, Musk got a Hamann BMW M5 sports car. , a modified BMW that’s slightly wider and has different finishes to look fiercer and more aggressive.

Hammann is a tuning expert, which modified the BMW M5 to a slightly wider vehicle and a more aggressive 5.0-liter engine. It has increased to 603 horsepower as well as the speed of up to 199 miles per hour. Hamman BMW M5 became the inspiration for Tesla S’ Ludacris mode.

Tesla created the Roadster or Dark Star Prototype in 2008. It has a range of 227 miles and could accelerate from 0 to 60 miles in just 3.7 seconds! The Tesla Roadster has been Musk’s daily service for years, but he decided to park it, not in his garage, but space.

In 2018, SpaceX launched its Falcon Heavy rocket with Musk’s Roadster and astronaut dummy “Starman” on the passenger seat. In 2019, Musk said he will launch another rocket after “a few years” to catch up with the car.

With a growing family after he got a twin in 2004 and a triplet in 2006, Musk bought an ultra-luxury SUV, the Audi Q7. He got issues with the accessibility of the third row, which inspired him to include falcon-wing doors on his Tesla Model S as he aimed to create a car that could open doors even in tight parking spaces.

In 2012, Musk had a Porsche Turbo 911, a German car that has always been a favorite for car lovers. Its technology is being refined for years, but it has an extremely high gasoline demand. Thus, Musk asked Engineer J.B. Straubel to explore technologies to create a powerful engine without the use of gas. Straubel proposed to have a car solely powered by a battery and had been working closely with Alan Cocconi who made the electric car prototype called T-Zero.

When Cocconi declined to sell his prototype, Musk asked him if he could just put a lithium-ion pack in his Porsche 911. While he paid $30 million for the project, there is no update on whether the car has been converted.

Musk has been vocal about using his Tesla Model S Performance most frequently, thanks to its Ludacris mode that accelerates from 0 to 60 miles in less than 3 seconds. That was faster to Hamman BMW M5, which was the inspiration of the Ludacris mode.

In December, Tesla launched its six-seater Cybertruck with an exterior shell that promised to provide ultimate durability and passenger protection. Tech Times reported last month buyers “will be able to wrap it in any color or pattern” if they want to put some colors on the Cybertruck’s exoskeleton body. In 2019, Musk was seen driving his Cybertruck around Los Angeles.

Watch the video to see more of Elon Musk’s collection.

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by CJ Robles