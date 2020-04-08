Take a look at the new DualSense controller, releasing alongside PS5

The DualSense looks to be a step above its predecessor, but the design doesn’t appear to have undergone any groundbreaking changes.

The DualShock 5, now officially called the DualSense, has been unveiled by Sony on this random Tuesday. As indicated in earlier reports, the DualSense looks much like its predecessor with a few notable improvements — though sadly, it still features a symmetrical thumbstick layout. This is the official controller of the PlayStation 5.

We already knew it would feature haptic feedback to replace previous rumble technology and adaptive triggers so that you can feel the tactile sensation of whatever action you’re performing in-game, but the rest remained a mystery. From what patents were discovered, Sony was also planning to give the DualSense the ability to read biometric data and be compatible with PS4. It appears this is not the case, at least that we know of. It does add a built-in microphone though, so that’s cool.

For the buttons, you’ll notice there is no longer a “Share” button as we had with DualShock 4. Don’t worry – it’s not going away. In fact, we’ve built upon the success of our industry-first Share button to bring you a new “Create” button feature. With Create, we’re once again pioneering new ways for players to create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves. We’ll have more details on this feature as we get closer to launch.

It looks like Sony is retaining the touchpad found on the DualShock 4 but changed the position of the light bar. Let’s hope that Sony’s worked out a way for it to not drain the battery, because that was a common complaint with the DS4. The DualSense will be chargeable through a USB-C port found on the top of the controller, which is more than can be said for Xbox’s upcoming Xbox Series X controller that still uses AA batteries for some reason.

Barring any delays or production shortages due to COVID-19, Sony expects the PlayStation 5 to release holiday 2020 alongside Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. It is unknown how much it will cost, and it is currently not available for pre-order.