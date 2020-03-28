Talking Point: What Are You Playing This Weekend? – Issue 317

Hunting grounds

Well, that’s another week in isolation done, and goodness knows how many left to go. We sincerely hope you’re staying safe and sane during these unprecedented times. As always, we’d love to know what you’re planning to play this weekend. Let us know in the comments section.

I’m agonisingly close to being comfortable writing my MLB The Show 20 review, so just sit tight and it’ll be live. I’m also planning to play FMV title The Complex a couple of times, ahead of its embargo lifting next week.

Once again, I’m down to cover a couple of small-scale games for Mini Reviews, so that’s what I’ll be putting most of my focus into. First up is Creature in the Well, a sort-of action and pinball hybrid, and second is Biped, a co-op puzzle platformer about a pair of cutesy robots. Looking forward to checking out both.

I’m lightsaber deep in reviewing the port of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. The plus side is I love these games, but the downside is I’ve barely even touched DOOM Eternal yet, and I’m not okay with that. I’m gonna have to spend some time with that this weekend, too. And I need to make some time for that Predator: Hunting Grounds as well. Predator is one of my favourite franchises, and I loved Illfonic’s last licensed game in Friday the 13th. Here’s to hoping this is great, too.

You’d think I’d be spending this abundance of free time ploughing through my hefty backlog – but no. Instead, I’ve found myself relentlessly chasing wins in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Warzone mode and clocking some serious playtime in Overwatch.

Those are the games keeping us busy this weekend, what are you planning to play? Wash your hands, close your doors, and let us know in the comments section below.