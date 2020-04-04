Talking Point: What Are You Playing This Weekend? – Issue 318

Take your heart

Let’s touch base, then. How are you all doing? It’s been a weird couple of weeks, hasn’t it? Hopefully you’re all staying safe and following your government’s guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It just so happens that playing video games is a great way to fight this blasted disease, so let us know what’s keeping you busy in the comments section below.

I’ve given up on playing anything else, as MLB The Show 20 has just decided to dominate my entire time. I’m working on building the ultimate Diamond Dynasty team, and not even coronavirus is going to stop me at this stage.

Indies! The focus this weekend is Biped, a cute co-op game about a pair of little robots, and it just looks adorable. There’s also Deep Sky Derelicts, which I’ve yet to get around to, but the aim is to write up Mini Reviews for both.

This weekend, I’ll be playing Persona 5 Royal. I’m really loving it so far, and all the changes are really interesting to play through. I forgot how much I loved the game and all the characters, and playing it again is like reconnecting with old friends.

I’m using my time in isolation to play through some of my backlog and am currently working my way through The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. I played it for many hours when it first came out but never made it very far through the main storyline. I always got too distracted exploring every cave that I came across. Hopefully that will all start to change this weekend.

What are you playing this weekend, then? Do you have anything particular lined up, or will you just see what takes your fancy? Stay safe in the comments section below.