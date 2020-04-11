Talking Point: What Are You Playing This Weekend? – Issue 319

Pick your poison

We don’t know what the weather’s like in your part of the world, but it’s beautiful here in Britain. It’s typical, then, that after over six months of wind and rain, none of us can go outside. Still, it’s great news for that backlog of yours. Here’s what we’re playing.

When was the last time I was playing a new release? No, it’s not Final Fantasy VII Remake for me, but Control. I’m finding the level design a little convoluted at times, but this is a fascinating release with an amazing atmosphere. It’s certainly scratching my inFAMOUS itch.

I’m on my second full run of Final Fantasy VII Remake and I think I’m actually enjoying it more this time around, now that I know what to expect. My PS4 friends list is already packed with people playing it, and I’m looking forward to seeing what people think.

I don’t seem to be able to stop finding indie games to review. My Friend Pedro is next on the agenda, so I’ll be filling my Easter weekend with acrobatic shootouts and hovering bananas — just like the Bible teaches. Hope you all have a nice break!

I’m going to be playing a lot of Final Fantasy VII Remake this weekend. I have no nostalgia whatsoever for the original PSone game but I am already loving what I’ve played so far.

Lots of Final Fantasy from our core editorial team, then, and we suspect more of the same from you in the comments section below.