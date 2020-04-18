Talking Point: What Are You Playing This Weekend? – Issue 320

Snow joke

Goodness gracious, WAYP seems to come around quicker every single week. We’re not sure whether it’s lockdown or not, but it feels like the days are flying by faster than ever before – it’s almost May, for crying out loud!

I’ll be overcoming the ice in SnowRunner this weekend, as I’ve volunteered to review the haulage simulation. I’ve no idea what to expect, and I can’t tell you my thoughts for a little while, so watch this space.

Review duty calls once more, so I’ll be (bare) knuckling down with a couple of upcoming PS4 titles. One is Moving Out, an Overcooked-esque co-op game about relocating furniture. Perhaps you can guess the other one?

I’ve got a Final Fantasy VII Remake marathon planned for this weekend. I’m currently at Chapter 11 and I’d like to finish the game in the near future so I best get cracking. Besides that, I’ll also be playing Help Will Come Tomorrow for review.

That’s all from us this week, then, but what about you? What are you playing this weekend? We’re 320 issues deep now, so you know the drill.