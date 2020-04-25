Talking Point: What Are You Playing This Weekend? – Issue 321

Lockdown entertainment

Are you all healthy and well? It’s been a strange couple of months, hasn’t it? Hopefully, your PlayStation 4 has been keeping you occupied during these unprecedented times. As always, we want to know what you’ve been playing in your regularly scheduled WAYP.

I’m blitzing through my backlog at the moment and having a lot of fun. The current title keeping me busy is Dishonored 2, which I’ve had sealed on my shelf for approximately three years now. It’s fantastic, and I can’t believe I didn’t start it sooner.

My backlog is calling out to me, but until these reviews are done, it’ll have to wait. On the agenda this weekend, I’ll be playing a little more MotoGP 20 ahead of my write-up, as well as plenty more Streets of Rage 4.

I’m going to be diving into Predator: Hunting Grounds this weekend for review. I haven’t been especially impressed by the game after playing it at past conventions and during multiplayer trials, so let’s hope it’s been improved for launch. Look out for my verdict on the site next week.

Alongside a review I’m working on, I don’t see any way that I don’t continue playing Rainbow Six: Siege. I’ve caught the bug full force again when it comes to Tom Clancy’s premiere shooter, and the lockdown certainly gives me more opportunity to keep playing it.

What will be keeping you busy during your weekend inside, then? Pick your poison in the comments section below, and be sure to let us know how you’ve been using your lockdown time.