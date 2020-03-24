Talking Point: What Free April 2020 PlayStation Plus Games Do You Want?

When will April 2020’s PS Plus lineup be announced?

What’s the April 2020 PlayStation Plus lineup? And when will the April 2020 PS Plus games be announced? We suppose you could describe March 2020’s lineup as a mixed bag, with the excellent Shadow of the Colossus accompanied by the cumbersome Sonic Forces. With coronavirus causing widespread panic, however, we’ve never needed a great PS Plus update quite like we do now. Read on for a full rundown of all the latest April 2020 PS+ rumours and speculation.

It’s another unusual month, which may confuse some fans eager for information on April 2020’s PlayStation Plus lineup. We’re not expecting the free PS Plus titles to be announced until Wednesday, 1st April, which we appreciate is leaving it late.

You’ll be able to download April 2020’s selection of free PS Plus games from the first Tuesday in the month, which is 7th April on this occasion.

Rumours have been light with regards to April 2020’s PlayStation Plus lineup, but we’d like to see something high profile to make up for the garbage that’s going on outside. Perhaps DOOM would be a nice treat and trigger enthusiasm for its brand new sequel? The original Final Fantasy VII could make a nice appetiser for its upcoming remake, although perhaps the ship has sailed on that front. Or what about Monster Hunter: World? It was recently free in Japan, after all.

What can we expect from PS Plus in the midst of this ongoing global crisis? It seems immaterial really, but a good selection of free PS4 games could improve the mood of fans around the world. Is there anything in particular that’d cheer you up? Let us know.

Which free April 2020 PS Plus games are you after? Is there any title in particular that you’d appreciate amid this coronavirus crisis? Stay safe in the comments section below.