Talking Point: What Free May 2020 PS Plus Games Do You Want?

When will May 2020’s PlayStation Plus lineup be announced?

What’s the May 2020 PlayStation Plus lineup? And when will the May 2020 PS Plus games be announced? Sony’s service has quietly been on a very good run, with Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0 both very good additions in April. The Japanese giant has also given away a couple of bonus titles to all PlayStation 4 owners in an effort to keep everyone at home during the coronavirus crisis. But what’s next from the company? Read on for a full rundown of all the latest May 2020 PS+ rumours and speculation.

Sony always announces the latest selection of PlayStation Plus games on the last Wednesday in the month, so you can expect to learn about May 2020’s PS Plus lineup from 29th April.

As always, May 2020’s free PS Plus games will be available to download from the first Tuesday in the month, which just so happens to be 5th May this time around.

While PlayStation Plus leaks used to be all the rage, they’ve become increasingly less common in recent years. We have noticed a pattern of the format holder focusing on adding first-party games to PS Plus, however, so we wouldn’t be surprised if it continued with this approach. Titles like Everybody’s Golf and Erica have yet to be given away with the subscription service, and could be a good fit.

Gaming has become increasingly important during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so a good May 2020 PS Plus lineup could really help to improve the mood of players around the world. Is there anything in particular that’d put a smile on your face? Have you been holding out hope for a specific title? Let us know.

