Target’s cheap Google Nest Mini deal scores you the smart speaker for just $28

If you’re after the cheapest way to add Google’s Nest Mini smart speaker, this new all-time low price at Target is exactly what you need. The smallest Assistant-powered speaker from Google is down to just $27.55 there for Target RedCard holders, or $29 for non-members. Alternatively, you can grab the Nest Mini for $29 via Best Buy, Walmart, and directly at Google.
The Nest Mini is a 2nd-generation speaker, an upgrade over the original Google Home Mini. You can read more about it in our review. We gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 and a Recommended badge. The review said, “it’s a product that’s easy to purchase on a whim” and added “Whether you’re getting into the Assistant speaker market for the first time, or this is your tenth speaker, the Nest Mini is a great small speaker… It brings the new Assistant, and the machine learning chip should allow conversations with Assistant flow faster.”
The Nest Mini is much better than the original, especially when it comes to sound. The bass is 40% stronger than the first generation, and it’s designed to not only play sound in all the rooms of your house but to be heard despite the noise. With far-field voice recognition, you’ll be able to access your Google Assistant from anywhere in the room. Ask your new speaker to stream music, share the latest news, play podcasts, and more.
Not only that, but the speaker is “thoughtfully designed” with a durable fabric top made from 100% recycled plastic. It also has an integrated wall mount that makes it easy to place around your home and LEDs that light up to show you volume controls as you approach.
