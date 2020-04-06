TCL’s 10-series debuts with 5G, slim bezels, and quad cameras for under $500

TCL’s first affordable smartphones hit the market.

TCL has finally debuted the 10-series, its first self-made and own-branded phones.

These phones are fairly affordable devices, delivering modern smartphone experiences for less. It has opened up this launch with three phones at varying price points, ranging from a high-end 5G model down to its cheapest model. All come with Android 10, and TCL says it has plans to upgrade them to Android 11 with an OTA.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor, the aptly named TCL 10 5G is built to deliver access to the new wireless standard for £399 (about $490) when it debuts sometime later this year in certain regions. The company did not give a specific time frame or name any regions as it did with its other phones.

The TCL 10 5G is following other phones that have chosen to adopt the cheaper 765G processor while retaining 5G capability. HMD Global’s Nokia 8.3 is one such flagship-lite smartphone, and the Pixel 5 and LG G9 both are said to be heading in that direction.

Other than that, it has a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a 91% screen-to-body ratio. Round the rear, you’ll find a quad-camera set up with a 64MP camera and the now common ultra-wide, macro and depth camera combinations. TCL tops this up with a 16MP front camera that’s equipped with a 4-in-1 big pixel technology. Essential, it combines four pixels for a brighter image – like HTC used to do. USB-C, fast-charging and a big battery round out this handset.