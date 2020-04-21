TECHNOLOGY – A quarter of the world’s population uses Whatsapp

The WhatsApp messaging application has more than 2,000 million users, representing more than a quarter of the world’s population, as reported in its official blog.

The Facebook-owned application highlights the importance of privacy in the use of this tool and recognizes that the more connections possible the more they will have to protect.

“As our lives unfold online, protecting our conversations is more important than ever,” says the company’s blog.

Therefore, remember that the tool offers the encryption of the contents from terminal to terminal, something that considers “a necessity of modern life”.

In the beginning, the objective of the application was to create a service that was simple, reliable and private for users “to help connect the world privately and protect the personal communication of 2,000 million people worldwide,” read on the blog

WhatsApp, whose name responds to an English word game that means “what’s new”, emerged as an alternative to text messages (SMS), created in 2009 by Jan Koum and Brian Acton, both former employees of Yahoo and 2014 was acquired by Facebook that paid 19,000 million euros.