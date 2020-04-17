: Technology Media :: RBC

Photo: Chris Yunker / flickr.com

Alexey Krainov, head of the game publisher for Riot Games in Russia and the CIS, has led the company’s business in Latin America, the Middle East, India, Southeast Asia and Japan. This is stated in the company’s message to RBC. He will work at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters as Managing Director of Emerging Markets.

For more than five years, Alexey Krainov was the head of the Russian-speaking region of Riot Games. During this time, the region became the leader among others within the company in terms of active audience growth, and in 2019 it became the fastest growing among the Riot Games regions in the world, the company said.

Before joining Riot Games, Krainov worked for several years in the communications operator VimpelCom (Beeline brand), and since 2011 he has been the director of the central region of the company. Earlier, he worked at British American Tobacco and Adidas.

Riot Games is an American video game developer and organizer of e-sports tournaments, most notably the game League of Legends. The company belongs to the Chinese Tencent, which is a minority shareholder of the Russian Mail.Ru Group. In the fall of 2019, in anticipation of the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the League of Legends, Riot Games reported that its number of players reaches 8 million a day. More than 100 million people watched the League of Legends World Championships in 2019. Financial indicators are not disclosed.