Teens who vape are five times more likely to catch coronavirus, study claims

Teenagers who vape are five times more likely to catch Covid-19, according to new research.

And the risk soars almost seven-fold if they also use conventional cigarettes. Both forms of smoking weaken the lungs, warn scientists.

The study is the first to look at the link between the devices and coronavirus cases in young people using population-based data collected during the pandemic.

Lead author Dr Shivani Mathur Gaiha said: “They may believe their age protects them or they will not experience symptoms but the data show this isn’t true among those who vape.

“This study tells us pretty clearly youths using vapes or are using e-cigarettes and cigarettes are at elevated risk. And it’s not just a small increase – it’s a big one.”

The findings are based on online surveys of 4,351 participants across the US. Around half of the 13 to 24 year-olds had used e-cigs.

Senior author Professor Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, a paediatrician, said: “Teens and young adults need to know if you use e-cigarettes, you are likely at immediate risk of Covid-19 because you are damaging your lungs.”

Vapers tested for the virus were five times more likely to be diagnosed than peers who had never consumed any nicotine products, she said.

Those who had used e-cigs and conventional cigarettes in the previous 30 days were 6.8 times more prone.

They were also almost five times as likely to experience symptoms of Covid-19 – such as coughing, fever, tiredness and difficulty breathing.

This may explain why they were also more likely to be tested. In May – when the study was carried out – many regions limited it to people with symptoms.

Depending on which nicotine products they used and how recently young people who vaped or smoked were 2.6 to nine times more likely to receive Covid-19 tests.

The team at Stanford University, California, hope the results will alert teenagers and young adults about the dangers of e-cigs.

They also called on the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to further tighten regulations governing how vaping products are sold to young people.

Prof Halpern-Fisher added: “Now is the time. We need the FDA to hurry up and regulate these products.

“And we need to tell everyone: ‘If you are a vaper, you are putting yourself at risk for Covid-19 and other lung disease.”

The results stood after other factors were taken into account including age, gender, sexuality, ethnicity, mother’s level of education and BMI (body mass index).

They were also adjusted for rates of Covid-19 diagnosis where individuals were residing – and state and regional trends in e-cig use.

The study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health backed previous research suggesting being poor or from a minority ethnic group increased the risk.

It did not identify a connection between a Covid-19 diagnosis and smoking conventional cigarettes alone.

This may be due to the prevalent pattern of using both e-cigs and traditional cigarettes.

Other research has shown nearly all nicotine-using young people vape – and some also smoke cigarettes. But very few use cigarettes only, explained Dr Halpern-Felsher.

E-cigs are promoted as helping smokers to quit. Traditional smoking has fallen by around eleven percent in the UK and US over the past two decades.

But vaping has more than tripled in teenagers during the last two years – with most preferring flavours such as strawberry, bubblegum and chocolate.

E-cigs turn a liquid into vapour to be inhaled. An estimated one-in-seven 11 to 18 year-olds in the UK have used them.

Experts agree they are far safer than smoking tobacco. But previous research has suggested the chemicals can damage the heart and lungs.

Public Health England insists vaping is an essential tool to quit smoking – and e-cigs are 95 per less harmful than smoking.