Telekom, Vodafone and O2 stop working to fulfill network specifications

Dusseldorf For years there has actually been a conflict over the quality of mobile communications in Germany. The federal government desired to create the exemption in 2015. With the honor of the mobile superhigh frequency in 2015, it imposed targets for minimal protection on the three network operators. Currently the network company is establishing: No company has actually fulfilled the needs.

The deadline had actually ended at the beginning of this year. The Federal Network Agency had actually put in the time to understand the results. Authorities primary Jochen Homann made a clear news to the general public on Tuesday: “We wish to see proven renovations over the next few months that will certainly ensure that the needs are totally met by the end of the year.”

In addition to that. “This expressly consists of the truth that we might enforce penalties as well as fines,” claimed Homann

The Federal Network Agency set goals in 2015. This consists of that by the start of 2020, 98 percent of all houses in Germany and 97 percent of families in each government state must be supplied with an information rate of a minimum of 50 megabits per 2nd (Mbit/ s) and antenna field. On top of that, rails and also freeways ought to also be completely supplied.

Link as well as information interruptions while driving on the primary website traffic courses should actually no longer exist in Germany today. But the reality is clearly various. The results at a look:

Deutsche Telekom

Also the industry leader was not able to satisfy the requirements. According to the network firm, Deutsche Telekom “directly missed” the needs in the federal states of Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate as well as Saarland. The main web traffic courses were also not completely supplied. The authority reported a worth of 97 percent for freeways and 96 percent for railways.

At the end of 2019, there was still some capturing up to perform in the federal states of Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, Telekom confessed on request. A representative said the firm is constantly expanding its network. “We have currently likewise went beyond 97 percent in Saarland,” said the spokesperson. On top of that, Telekom had the very best network in the mobile radio tests of the magazines “Chip” and also “Connect” for the initial quarter of 2020.

Telekom admitted that there was area for renovation in the freeways and also railways. There is a plan to provide the paths totally. The authorization of the essential places for cell towers is an obstacle.

Telekom Germany employer Dirk Wössner grumbled: “We are currently expanding beyond our obligations and might currently have an also greater LTE protection today if it were not so hard to obtain brand-new antenna areas as well as acquire authorizations in several places.”

Vodafone

The authority accused the network driver of not abiding by the demands in four federal states. These are Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate as well as Saarland. On top of that, the network firm found that just 96 percent of railways and freeways were just 95 percent supplied.

A spokesperson for Vodafone stated there was a “disagreement” in between the company as well as the firm about the interpretation of the supply needs. Since the beginning of the year, the network operator has “implemented” 2400 LTE building and construction jobs. “We are for that reason certain that we will also adhere to the more stringent analysis of the Federal Network Agency,” said the representative.

Telefónica Germany

The network operator behind the O2 brand was by much all-time low of the testimonial by the Federal Network Agency. In all 13 government states, the supply demands were not satisfied. On top of that, only about 80 percent of the major website traffic courses are supplied.

Handelsblatt learned that the Federal Network Agency Telefónica has actually as a result established limited partial due dates. In order to meet the demands, 7600 smart phone areas would still be necessary, it says in a letter to the advisory board of the Federal Network Agency. By the end of June, Telefónica is to build 40 percent of the areas. The share should enhance to 65 percent by the end of September as well as all needed places need to be developed by the end of the year, the authority dictated to the firm.

A Telefónica spokeswoman claimed: “We have actually provided a clear intend on just how we will certainly achieve the absent portion factors from the expansion requirement of 2015.” The company is encouraged that it can fulfill the strategy. “It remains in our own rate of interest to give large components of the population as well as location with mobile interactions as quickly as feasible,” said the spokeswoman.

The repercussions

The Federal Network Agency requires network drivers to report every month how several mobile phone areas they have taken into procedure. The authority wishes to examine this information on an arbitrary basis. Or else, the authority encounters fines.

