Television prepares for sudden drop in advertising

The television channels are preparing for a veritable slump in the coming weeks, while advertisers are canceling their advertising campaigns, recalling the nightmare of the 2008-2009 crisis.

The first figures already show a sharp decline in advertising since the start of the health crisis, but it is above all what worries professionals.

According to Kantar data released Friday, advertising time on national channels fell 10% over the period March 1 and 22, compared to the previous year. In this very specific context of confinement, more than one sector out of two has withdrawn from television this month. Tourism and food service, consumer and telecommunications companies have weighed heavily on the market, according to Kantar.

Some stores are completely closed and have no interest in communicating on the small screen. The more so as advertisements appear completely shifted in the current context. And, in an atmosphere of concern over the changing economic situation, large companies tend to cut their communications budgets first.

Most importantly, the observed plunge in advertising may be just beginning. “We are talking about a 70% to 80% loss of turnover in April, compared to last year. It’s a cataclysm! “, worries Jean-Luc Chetrit, director of the Union des Marques.

Sudden fall

An estimate confirmed by several professionals, who evoke shortfalls ranging from 50% to 80% for the next month. “The market is extremely difficult, we are suffering a lot”, recognizes a high frame in a chain.

Based on an “average week” of advertising around 65 million euros in revenue, the loss could therefore be around fifty million euros. “By comparison, the market had lost around 500 million euros, during the whole 2008-2009 crisis”, recalls Bertrand Beaudichon, head of the Magna trading entity (IPG Mediabrands group) in France.

However, according to him, little chance of arriving at a loss comparable to the crisis which followed the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers.

First, the most pessimistic estimates should be tempered by the fact that advertisers will organize to produce spots in step with the times, highlighting their commitment for example. And, in order not to risk seeing their brand weaken, companies have an interest in continuing to communicate.

Above all, unlike the 2008 crisis, where advertising had suffered for many months, specialists hope this time that the fall will be limited in time. “In a few weeks, advertisers will want to come back and prices could increase, given the influx of requests”, hopes Bertrand Beaudichon. “In the event of a recovery in May-June, the rebound will be dynamic and 2021 will be a good year”, supports Xavier Guillon, director of France Pub.

An opinion which is not unanimous, however. “It will take time before we get over it.” Several brands plan not to communicate before the end of summer ”, puts Jean-Luc Chetrit into perspective.

Increased listening time

Another sign of hope: the renewed interest in television. Since mid March the listening time has increased from more than an hour to almost 4:30, “What we haven’t seen since the 90s! “, welcomes Bertrand Beaudichon. When we thought that young people had deserted the small screen, they return en masse.

Even if TV channels fail to monetize this extra attention, “New consumption habits of television are taken and they will be sustainable”, he hopes.