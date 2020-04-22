Telling Lies, an FMV thriller, hits consoles on April 28

Telling Lies arrived on PC in August 2019, but a wider crowd will get to experience this twisting, turning FMV story. Annapurna Interactive announced Tuesday that Telling Lies will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 28.

This game puts the player in the shoes of someone with a vast databank of short video clips at their disposal. They must then sift through each clip, taking notes and building dossiers on the contents — and people — within. Each scene is portrayed by real actors, giving the entire thing a very unique feel, and it builds off 2015’s Her Story to provide a sprawling, in-depth mystery that craves a solution.

TELLING LIES by @mrsambarlow is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One on April 28th. https://t.co/hluzO1QZeZ pic.twitter.com/rgM6OI4mii

The player must find new clips, and the information within, by entering search terms into the database. That provides a very organic way of exploring a wealth of information, and it should translate well to consoles. Telling Lies may work especially well on the Switch, where a player can peruse everything at their disposal while lying in bed or stretched out on the couch. However, new players should be ready to bring their own notebook and pen to take notes and try to organize each new piece of information they find. It takes some digging, but Telling Lies presents a mystery that’s worth the effort.

