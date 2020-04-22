Telling Lies, The Follow-Up To Her Story, Is Coming To Consoles Very Soon

Telling Lies, designer Sam Barlow’s follow-up to his 2015 masterpiece Her Story, is arriving on consoles soon. The game, which released for PC and mobile in August 2019, will release for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch on April 28, publisher Annapurna has announced.

The game has players piecing together four interviews delivered through full-motion video (FMV) of to solve a mystery. It features four actors, including Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade) and Kerry Bishe (Halt and Catch Fire), to deliver its story. It also uses a diegetic computer-screen interface that players explore in-game, so it’ll be an interesting fit for consoles.

The trailer, below, will give you some idea of what to expect.

Telling Lies earned a 7/10 in GameSpot’s review. “The production values and performances in particular make Telling Lies feel true and immediate, elevating the game’s conceit that you’re taking part in something forbidden and possibly sinister, even as you work as a digital detective,” reviewer Phil Hornshaw wrote.