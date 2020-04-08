Temtem Spring Update Adds Ranked Matchmaking In Latest Patch Notes

The Pokemon-inspired MMO Temtem has issued a new update in early access, introducing one major new feature and a number of tweaks and fixes. A blog post from developer Crema says it has been working from home to meet these challenging times, and that it’s managed to mostly keep on-track with its earlier roadmap.

The biggest item in the update is the addition of ranked matchmaking, which relies on an under-the-hood rating system called your “Tamer Matchmaking Rating.” That system rates your performance and grants points to match you with other players who have a similar TMR. Temtems are auto-scaled in ranked battle, with their level raised to the current level cap (currently 48) and max SV (50).

Winning a ranked match will get you a pansun reward once the system is fully implemented. The update also adds a Spectator mode, though the team acknowledges it’s basic in its functionality now. Future updates will add other features to help with competitive play and tournaments, including seasons, leagues, and medals. To give players a little more pizzazz, player intros and outros have been added to this update as well.

The patch adds a Battle Log that keeps track of all the relevant details during a match, including stat stage changes. It’s only available in competitive matches by default but you can enable it for every kind of match in your settings. The update changes how Bamboozle works, keeping the functionality mostly the same but making it clearer when a Temtem is affected. Plus it adds a new status condition, Alerted, which prevents a previously asleep Temtem from falling asleep again. This is all among lots of other bug fixes and tweaks. You can see the full patch notes below.

The spring update originally called for a rework to the chat system and a new club management system. Those are missing from this patch, but Crema says it hopes to add them to a future update, which the team is still aiming to come sometime in the spring.

