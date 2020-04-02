Terraria reaches 30 million copies sold – News

Few of the games have officially exceeded 30 million copies sold. Alongside the behemoths that are GTA V, Minecraft, PUBG and other Super Mario Bros, we have recently found the essential action / adventure sandbox Terraria.

First released in 2011 on PC and then ported to a dozen platforms, Terraria continues to sell en masse: after having passed the milestone of twenty million copies sold in February 2017, the game from Re-Logic studio is now at thirty million. Of this figure, there are approximately 14 million copies sold on PC, 7.6 million on consoles and 8.7 million on mobiles, as announced on game forums.

Later this year, players will also be invited to (re) dive into the world of the title with the fourth and last major update “Journey’s End”, unveiled during the last E3. And if you haven’t tried the adventure yet, Terraria is € 4.99 (-50%) on Steam until April 3.