Tesla has issued a recall for nearly half a million vehicles due to rearview camera and trunk issues that ‘increase the risk of crashing.’

Tesla is recalling nearly half a million vehicles due to issues with the rearview camera and trunk that ‘increase the risk of crashing.’

ELON MUSK’S Tesla has been forced to recall nearly half a million vehicles due to safety concerns.

Model 3 and Model S electric vehicles are being recalled in the United States.

The cars are being recalled to fix issues with the rearview cameras and trunks, according to Musk’s auto brand.

The problems, according to the US Department of Transportation, raise the risk of a collision.

Tesla is recalling 356,309 Model 3 vehicles manufactured between 2017 and 2020.

It must also repair 119,009 Model S vehicles.

“The rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The front hood latch on the recalled Model S vehicles is said to be defective, which could cause the trunk to open without warning.

This could cause a driver’s visibility to be obstructed, resulting in a car accident.

Tesla claims to be unaware of any Model 3 or Model S car-related crashes, injuries, or deaths.

Musk’s company is being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Following a crash that killed one person and injured 20 others earlier this month, a taxi company in Paris decided to stop using Tesla Model 3 cars.

Tesla has been contacted for comment.

In other news, a mother claims that her daughter asked Alexa for a “challenge” to complete, and it gave her a potentially fatal suggestion.

According to a cyber expert, you should stop using Facebook Messenger and instead use two other apps.

Here are five of the most anticipated WhatsApp features for 2022.