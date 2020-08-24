Tesla Issues Warning to Owners Hacking Their Vehicle to Avoid Paying $2K Acceleration Boost

If you owned a Tesla Model 3 car and want to upgrade it for an acceleration boost, there’s a software you could use to pay for half of its charge from Tesla itself. Most car owners are now trying the software, but here’s a fair warning from Elon Musk’s company itself.

Tesla has always upgrades for their vehicle. These software updates fix issues and problems that most Tesla owners experience and report to the system.

For example, Tesla’s Acceleration Boost for the Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor can add about 50 horsepower which results in a speed of up to 60 mph in about 3.9 seconds only. Of course, it requires owners to buy this certain upgrade and it costs up to $2,000.

Although the upgrade was really cool, not everyone wants to lash out thousands of dollars to upgrade their cars. That is the reason why most of the Tesla Model 3 car owners are being led to use the software called ‘Ingenext.’

Engadget reported that this software has been offering Tesla updates at cheaper prices. It was mentioned that they only charge these types of updates for half of their original prices. Which seemed to be the main reason why people are heading to use one.

The installing of the software is simple, based on CarBuzz. Owners only have to plug a connector to their car’s MCU and the power boost is automatically plugged in.

Of course, Tesla company has a warning to those people that tried to use, or already used the software on their vehicles. The impact of the hack will never be erased again.

A Redditor that used the same software, he immediately received a notification on his vehicle saying “incompatible vehicle modification detected” after he installed the software. Based on his post, it seemed like the notif won’t disappear just like he wanted to.

“Any Boost50 buyers here? Just updated to 2020.32.2 and saw this message after the update. Other than the alert that hasn’t gone away I haven’t had any problems with driving – still am yet to visit a Supercharger though,” says Potato3838 on Reddit.

No one really knows how to fix this, but Electrek said that this notif may result in conflict with the function of the car.

CarBuzz however added on their report that Tesla owners don’t report any weird issues with their vehicle since the installation. But once the update is fixed, the upgrade would also be wiped right away.

