Tesla owners should be aware that a teen claims to have hacked 25 cars around the world.

A TEEN hacker claims to have hacked 25 Tesla vehicles and claims to be able to control them from the comfort of his home.

The ‘hacked’ cars are said to be scattered around the globe, and the 19-year-old believes he can control various functions on them.

David Colombo, a German adolescent, describes himself as an “IT Security Specialist andamp; Hacker” on Twitter.

Colombo claims to have informed Tesla’s security team of the investigation.

Tesla has been contacted for comment as well.

According to the hacker, he had access to 25 Tesla vehicles in 13 countries.

“So, I now have full remote control of over 20 Tesla’s in ten countries and there appears to be no way to find the owners and report it to them…” he tweeted on January 10.

The teen had then managed to hack even more Tesla vehicles, according to Silicon Republic.

The 19-year-old claims he has “pretty extensive control” over the vehicles.

He claims he can disable the sentry mode protection on these cars via an emote command.

He also claimed to be able to open and close windows and doors, start keyless driving, turn on the lights, and control the music.

“I think it’s pretty dangerous if someone can blast music at full volume or open the windowsdoors while you’re on the highway,” he tweeted.

“Even continuously flashing the lights has the potential to have some (dangerous) impact on other drivers.”

The flaw, however, is not being blamed on Tesla’s infrastructure, according to the hacker.

He claimed it had something to do with the car owners.

He claims that once the flaw has been fixed and no one else can exploit it, he will release more specific details.

Many security researchers are looking for flaws in Tesla platforms because the company will pay them up to (dollar)15,000 if they find a serious problem that needs to be fixed.

BugCrowd is used by Tesla for its bug bounty program.

