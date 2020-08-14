Tesla to Build 4,000 Superchargers in Key Cities, Sales Expected to Reach 100,000 in China By End of 2020

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla’s road to building 4,000 superchargers in China begins on Aug. 14. The American automaker aims to reach the goal by the end of 2020, which will double the company’s five-year supercharger production.

According to China Daily, the statement was linked to a tweet sent by Tesla China’s official Twitter account announcing the opening of the first V3 Supercharger in Beijing, China, on Aug. 8. The supercharger station is the third electric station in mainland China.

The post added that the company will soon install rapid charging stations in other cities, according to Teslarati. The tweet reads: “The first V3 Supercharger station in Beijing is open! We will launch the V3 Supercharger in more cities soon.”

The V3 supercharger is more efficient than its predecessor, which can boost a Tesla Model 3 for a 200-kilometer drive within just 15 minutes. The new charging station in Beijing will further heighten its sales in China, especially as the city aims to ban fossil-fuel cars by 2030. In 2018, there are over 5.9 million vehicles registered in Beijing.

Thus, Tesla is setting foot on the greater expansion of its electric vehicles across China. The planned charging stations will also entice new electric car buyers as it prepares for a large electric vehicle market in the future. After all, its Shanghai gigafactory will be producing millions of cars, particularly the Model Y, which is a high-volume vehicle like the Model 3. This means these models could gain a pretty good market share in Beijing and other key cities in China.

According to China’s Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla is expected to gain remarkable sales in China as the Model 3 will remain popular among Chinese buyers until the end of the year. The CPPA tracks the sales of the biggest auto market worldwide.

Similarly, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) also said Tesla is predicted to sell 2020 around 100,000 vehicles, despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down the country, including the automotive industry for a couple of months earlier this year.

The CPCA reported that Tesla sold nearly 15,000 vehicles in June, which closed its second-quarter sales. For July, Tesla sold more than 11,000 Model 3 cars, making it the best-selling battery-powered car in China last month. These units were all built at the Shanghai gigafactory.

In December 2019, Shanghai made its first Model 3 deliveries, which were the first batch of Tesla vehicles built abroad. Tesla used to have all its vehicles built from its Fremont, California factory.

Meanwhile, after the Chinese government relaxed the restrictions for automakers from owning more than 50% of a company or any joint venture with a Chinese partner, Tesla was also the first foreign automaker to completely own a factory in China after the Chinese government relaxed the restrictions for automakers.

With its local Model 3 production, Tesla has avoided steep tariffs while it gets an edge over its imported competitors in the world’s largest auto market. Its recent deliveries of the Long-Range RWD Model 3 further boost sales, with the price starting at $49,575. The long battery life version can travel up to 276 miles before requiring charging.

Tesla has also made the Model 3 more appealing to its Chinese customers by adding features like Baidu Maps app for navigation, which works more seamlessly on China’s congested roads.

The U.S. automaker will speed up building its V3 stations throughout the end ina, which is one of the most important markets for Tesla cars, especially the Model 3 Sedan.

