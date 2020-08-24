Tesla’s Elon Musk Leads the Top 10 Billionaires in Weekly Gains Alongside Dan Gilber and Jeff Bezos

Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, lead the charts for the most gained profits for this week, securing his spot in the fifth all-time richest men in the world, and amassing an additional $15 billion to add to his net worth. Musk is accompanied by Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos and Quicken Loans’ Dan Gilbert.

Elon Musk owes his rise in the stock market and fortunes to China’s surge and demand for electric vehicles with Tesla providing for the market.

Musk’s earnings total to $91.7 billion from his previous milestone of reaching Forbes’ fifth place in the Richest Men in the World list and top four in Bloomberg’s Billionaire index. Forbes report that this new feat by Musk made Tesla the world’s most valuable and sought after car manufacturer in the world.

Another American billionaire who became a top owner for this week is Dan Gilbert, a businessman best known for his mortgage and lending company, Quicken Loans, which he started back when he was only 22 years old. Dan Giilbert also owns the NBA Team, Cleveland Cavaliers. Gilbert’s earnings totaled to a whopping sum of $14 billion that almost levels him with Elon Musk.

Amazon.com CEO, Jeff Bezos, is the third biggest gainer on this list that bumps the world’s richest man another $7.6 billion in earnings and makes him hit a new all-time high. Amazon’s shares rose by four percent and leveled off since then.

The rise in the fortunes and earnings of these three billionaires contributed to a massive spike in the S&P 500 index. This surge reported an all-time high. Musk, Gilbert, and Bezos’s increase in profits reversed the stock market’s losses since its crash in March of this year.

The massive earnings of the three record-breaking billionaires marked a significant milestone in reversing a crash in the stock market despite the S&P 500, maintaining a leveled graph while monitoring the changes. The world’s top ten billionaires gained a massive $53.4 billion in earnings just this week.

Elon Musk’s Tesla grew by 24 percent and gave him a $15 billion earnings for this week that added to his sum of $91.7 billion. Tesla’s stocks rose and surpassed Walmart’s market cap. Musk is now gaining a massive demand for electric vehicles from China, which has its production there.

Dan Gilbert’s rise in earnings put him ahead of Mexican telecoms CEO Carlos Slim Helu, the former richest person on the planet up until Bill Gates take over in 2013. Quicken Loans’ parent company, Rocket Companies, gained a 37 percent increase that tops the most substantial soar for this week.

Gilbert’s fortune increased six-fold, totaling $53.5 billion in his net worth. Quicken Loans’ founder gained $13 billion this week and a hefty $4 billion only for Friday. Currently, Gilbert is the 20th wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes.

Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com gained another increase in his fortunes that makes him untouchable from his current designation as the richest man in the world. Bezos’s four percent increase totals to $7.6 billion added to his record-breaking 70% increase in 2020 alone.

Currently, Bezos has a total of $196.3 billion of earnings alone. On the other hand, MacKenzie Scott, Bezos’ ex-wife, also made an increase of $2.6 billion in earnings.

Musk’s Figures

Gilbert’s Rise in Figures

Bezos, still the World’s Richest