Tetris 99’s Ring Fit Crossover Event Now Live

The Switch exercise game Ring Fit Adventure may be in short supply everywhere these days, but you can get a small taste of it in Tetris 99. The game is the theme of Tetris 99’s latest Maximus Cup event, which kicked off Friday, April 24, at 12 AM PT.

Like previous Maximus Cups, this week’s event is a point-based challenge. Each time you play Tetris 99 online during the event, you’ll earn points depending on how well you place. If you can amass 100 points by the end of the event, you’ll unlock a new in-game theme based on Ring Fit Adventure.

The Ring Fit Maximus Cup runs until 11:59 PM PT on April 27. You can read more about the event on the official Tetris 99 website.

Nintendo has been holding Maximus Cup events in Tetris 99 on a near monthly basis, although this marks the first one since this past January. The events are often crossovers with other games; previous Maximus Cups have featured themes based on Pokemon Sword and Shield, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses, among others.

As for Ring Fit, the game recently received a free update that added a new rhythm mode featuring music from a variety of other Nintendo Switch games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Splatoon 2. As previously mentioned, however, Ring Fit Adventure has become a hot item since the COVID-19 pandemic began, selling out at many retailers online–just as the console itself, which remains hard to find.