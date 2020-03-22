That Demon Slayer Game Is Being Developed By Naruto Storm and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Dev CyberConnect2

Now we’re talking

Okay, now we’re listening. It’s been confirmed that CyberConnect2, the developer being the fantastic Naruto Ninja Storm games and the decent Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, is working on the recently announced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba adaptation.

It’s still a little unclear what this Demon Slayer game is exactly, but early information suggests that it’s some kind of arena fighter. The genre may not inspire excitement at this point, but we’re more than willing to give the project a chance, especially since CyberConnect2 is at the helm.

You can find the game’s first trailer above. It doesn’t show much, but the visuals look spot on — as you’d expect of the developer.