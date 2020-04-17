That Thing You Do Band Is Getting Back Together For COVID-19 Relief

The fictional pop rock ground from That Thing You Do, Tom Hanks’ 1996 cinematic directorial debut, is getting back together in the name of COVID-19 relief. Tom Everett Scott, the drummer from the on-screen band, posted on twitter that the Oneders (Wonders) will be returning for one night to raise money for the MusiCares charity in the wake of the ongoing pandemic and the death of Adam Schlesinger, who passed away due to the coronavirus.

Schlesinger worked on the music for That Thing You Do, as well as the show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. He also fronted the band Fountains of Wayne.

According to the tweet, the band will be hosting a live music session on their YouTube channel on April 17 at 7PM EST/4PM PST.

Everette will be joined by his bandmates Steve Zahn, Ethan Emvry, and Johnathon Schaech, along with Liv Tyler and some surprise special guests. Fans may recognise the band from the 1996 film, That Thing You Do!, where the band played as the on-screen band for the film.

“We haven’t all been together for over 20 years, and wanted to put this together to honor Adam Schlesinger’s gift to us all through his music,” Embry said in a tweet on Monday. “That’s why we chose @MusiCares to bring attention for all they do for working musicians in times like now. This will be a lot of fun!!”

Fans will be able to submit questions in advance via the bandmates social media accounts.

Tom Hanks and his wife also tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia filming a movie. Thankfully the two have made a recovery and were released from hospital after two weeks.