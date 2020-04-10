that’s how you make it visible

Make Wifi password visible

Suppose you get someone to visit and you want to give access to your WiFi network. If you have not written down the password, it is difficult to find out. You can optionally use the Wi-Fi sharing function without revealing the password by holding a friend’s device near your iPhone or iPad. However, if you want to know what the password is again, you will have to make a little more effort. You can’t just find it on the iPhone.

Make Wifi password visible via Keychain

If you have a Mac, you can easily find out the passwords of Wi-Fi networks you’ve ever connected to. Also the password of that coffee shop where you worked last year. This works as follows: if you connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network and enter a password, that password is stored in the Keychain.

On the Mac, you can find these saved Wi-Fi passwords:

Launch the Keychain Access app, for example via Spotlight. Tap the name of the WiFi network. Double-click on the desired network. Check the box Show password. Enter your Mac’s credentials. You will now see the password.

The beauty of this solution is that you do not have to be connected to the relevant network. It can therefore also be a wireless network that you used years ago, for example in a restaurant. You must be logged in on the iPhone and Mac with the same Apple ID, because the passwords in the Keychain are synchronized via iCloud, but of course this only happens with your own account.

Retrieve Wifi password on your iPhone through the router

If you don’t have a Mac at hand, you can also find out the WiFi password via the router. You can log in to all WiFi routers to view and change settings, such as the password. You must then have the username and password of your router. You can often find this on a sticker on the device.

Connect your iPhone to the WiFi network whose password you want to know. Go to Settings> Wifi. Tap the i behind the network you are connected to. Make a note of the number behind Router, in this case 10.0.0.1.

In the Safari router, go to this IP address. Log in to your router with username and password. You can find this information on the router or in the passwords app you use. The web interface of each router is different, but you often see the name of your Wi-Fi network and the ability to view and change the password.

Retrieve Wifi password from personal hotspot

If you want to use the personal hotspot on your iPhone, for example to share your internet connection with your MacBook or with a friend, that is also possible. You can find this out in an easy way:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Go to Personal hotspot. You will immediately see the password. Change your password to something easier.

As mentioned earlier, you can also very easily share your WiFi password with a friend, without having to reveal the actual password. This works since iOS 11 and on the Mac.

also look at This way you can share your Wi-Fi network super fast, without sharing your password Give friends easy access to your Wi-Fi network without knowing the password. In this tip we explain how to give guests access to your network, without immediately revealing your password.

Recovering your password is easiest if you have activated iCloud Keychain. You do this via Settings app. Tap your account name and then tap iCloud> Keychain.

also look at iCloud Keychain (Keychain): Everything about managing passwords on iOS and macOS iCloud Keychain (Keychain) is Apple’s solution to manage passwords on iPhone, iPad and Mac. This makes it easier to create and manage secure, hard-to-guess passwords. Via Safari you can easily fill them in on web forms and in apps. In this explanation you will read everything about using iCloud Keychain.

If you want to find out the Wi-Fi password because you are having problems with Wi-Fi on iPhone in general, check out our tip on this.