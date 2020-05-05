The 15 biggest story changes to the original

Tokyo – Given that Square Enix decided Final Fantasy 7 remake over several parts, we always knew they had some Changes to make history – and they did.

Although the first Final Fantasy 7 remake Part of just covering the Midgar section of the original game – which essentially only took 5 to 6 hours – there are still plenty of narrative additions, changes, and additions to speak of. Here we will report about 15 such changes.

The warning ahead, of course. This report contains spoilers. If you haven’t played the game yet, you should think twice about reading from here.

Final Fantasy 7 remake: From flashbacks to future visions

Nibelheim Flashback

During the FF7 remakes Cloud has sudden headaches again and again – similar to the original. At the start of the game, before hitting Aerith, Cloud starts hallucinating and seeing Sephiroth – something that happens quite a bit during the game – and these hallucinations trigger a flashback. Cloud briefly recalls Sephiroth’s attack on Nibelheim, and although this is of course not a new story element, these reviews of Nibelheim came in the original FF7 only much later in history.

Future visions

It’s not just the past from the cloud during the FF7 remakes Has visions. During the game, he – and often some of the other characters – get sudden and fleeting glimpses of the future. This ties in with the Whispers we’ll talk about in a moment, but fans of the original FF7 will surely have recognized extremely short replicas of some really iconic scenes from the game.

Roche

FF7 remake introduces some completely new characters, many of which play a fairly important role in the story. Motorbike enthusiast Roche – nicknamed Speed ​​Demon – isn’t as prominent or important as some of the other newcomers, but he is the focus of a chapter in the early hours of the game. Roche, a 3rd class SOLDIER, is a man who loves speed, motorcycles and thrills and who seems to have a fool of cloud. It is likely that he will return in the sequels, because we don’t know much about him yet.

Corneo’s trio

Don Corneo and the influence he has on the Wall Market are action points that in FF7 remake have been developed much better than the original. To this end, the game introduces several new characters. Don Corneo has three trusted advisors with whom Cloud, Tifa and Aerith have some interactions. There is Ms M who runs a massage parlor on the Wall Market. Also Chocobo Sam, who, as his name suggests, runs a Chocobo delivery service; and also Andrea Rhodea, the owner, owner, and main dancer of the Honey Bee Inn.

Leslie Kyle

Another important new side character we come across in the game’s Wall Market area is Leslie Kyle. He was already in the novel Final Fantasy 7 The Kids Are Alright: A Turks Side Story mentioned, but although not in the original FF7 was included, it can be seen in the remake. He works under Don Corneo, but has a deep hatred of the man because of a tragedy in his past in which the Don and his fiancee were involved. Leslie is the one who helps Cloud, Barret, and Tifa get to the top of the record as they set off to rescue Aerith from Shinra’s headquarters.

