The 4 best ways to host a remote movie night with your friends

So you want to host a movie night for the friends you don’t — or can’t — see in person? Luckily enough, we live in an internet age full of options for almost every streaming platform available.

Once upon a time, the go-to movie-night-with-remote-friends option was Rabb.it, a video streaming website which allowed users to either broadcast their own screens for others or use the built-in virtual browser to log into one account. The service has since gone to the great internet beyond (press F to pay respects), but thankfully, successors to Rabb.it’s legacy exist — though with varying strengths and weaknesses, since none of them do the same exact screenshare technique as Rabb.it itself. Here are your options.

What does it support? Netflix

Does everyone need to have their own Netflix accounts? Yes

How do I use it? If you’ve ever wanted to watch Criminal Minds while chatting with a group of remote friends about Jason Alexander’s ridiculous hair in the season 4 episode “Masterpiece,” then this is the extension for you. Netflix Party has been popping up on TikTok and Twitter and is definitely the easiest one to use for Netflix, since after installing the Chrome extension, you can do it right in the streaming service’s browser. Want to watch that new furry anime (Beastars), goof around to Spy Kids, or maybe have a serious movie night and finally watch The Irishman? You can do it with Netflix Party!

After installing the Chrome extension, navigate over to Netflix, pick what you want to play, and then hit the Chrome extension. You’ll be prompted to share the link with others. There’s a built in group chat, but no option for audio or video chatting, keeping the cinematic experience pure and quiet.

What does it support? Youtube, Netflix, Hulu, CrunchyRoll, SoundCloud, Twitch, Reddit, and Google (?)

Does everyone need to have their own streaming platform accounts? Yes

How do I use it? This one’s especially good for the timeless party activity of loading up YouTube and watching old music videos and Vine compilations. Once the Chrome Extension (or Firefox) is installed, movie party people navigate to the Metastream window and add the media you want by clicking on the sidebar. It’s a little wonky for Netflix, which will pop up in a separate window, but everything else can be added by copy and pasting a link. If you’re having issues with Hulu or Crunchyroll, you’ll have to adjust some Chrome extension settings (details in the Metastream FAQ). A cool feature of Metastream is that you can queue up media, which really brings the whole “watching old internet videos together” experience to life.

Once you start up a session, click the invite icon to get a sharing link. From there, add media with the “add media” button at the center (or to the side if something is already playing). There is a chat, but no support for audio or video.

Metastream is now available for Chrome and Firefox! Watch videos with friends at https://t.co/TMoarhO7sM pic.twitter.com/S1yMPpypgx

What does it support? YouTube, Netflix, Amazon, HBO, Vimeo, uploaded video (Hulu and Disney Plus with Patreon options)

Does everyone need to have their own streaming platform accounts? Yes

How do I use it? Maybe Netflix just isn’t cutting it for you and your friends. Maybe you really want to watch Frozen 2, but it’s only on Disney Plus. TwoSeven is the most robust of the synced streaming options — for a price. Good news, though, is that the normal top-tier Patreon perks are available for $3 a month in this time. So for $3, you can add Disney Plus and Hulu to your TwoSeven experience. (The free version supports Netflix, Amazon, and HBO).

To view anything without a direct link (ie; anything that’s not YouTube or Vimeo), you have to install an extension. You’ll also have to manually go into the Chrome extension’s settings to get it to work with Netflix specifically. Once that’s installed, you’ll be able to play your desired content right in the TwoSeven browser. Another perk of TwoSeven is that you can also upload files of movies that you’d like to watch; time to relive your high school iMovie files, like those music videos you made about the principles of microeconomics (not that I have one of those floating around or anything). The best bonus of TwoSeven is that in addition to regular chat, it supports video and audio, so if you want to see a friendly face, it’s perfect.

What does it support? YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, and Mixer

Does everyone need to have their own streaming platform accounts? No, but mostly because it doesn’t really support streaming platforms.

How do I use it? If you want to listen to the next episode of your favorite podcast with friends, jam out to the same music, or just browse the same wikipedia holes together, Watch2Gether is for you. This one doesn’t require any fancy Chrome extensions (probably because it is the most limited in scope), but it works well for simple sharing. Just start up a room, load up a link, and share the room using the people icon on the bottom of the screen. The chat option is on the bottom right. You can also enable your camera for some live reactions.