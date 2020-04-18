The Amazon Cloud Cam reaches its best price yet for one day only

Amazon’s Cloud Cam Security Camera is designed to let you keep an eye on any room of your home no matter where you are, and for just one day only, you can snag one for your home at its best price in history. Woot’s one-day deal brings the first-generation Cloud Cam down to just $49.99 while supplies last. That saves you over 50% off its original price of $120, though it’s important to note that this model is not compatible with Amazon Key like the most recent model is.
This 1080p HD indoor security camera notifies your phone anytime motion is detected and includes a video clip of what happened. You can check in to view the live stream via app at any time and even ask Alexa to stream it on select Amazon devices.
This indoor camera has notifications for when it spots activity, a 1080p HD video stream, night vision, two-way audio, and much more. You have access to the last 24 hours of motion alert clips for free and the free Cloud Cam app will push notifications based on the settings you select. Also, the Amazon Cloud Cam can now respond to specific sounds, such as a baby’s crying or glass breaking. If you want to save your recorded clips for a longer time, Amazon offers a few different Cloud Cam Plans, starting at $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year and going up to $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year, depending on your needs. You can try out this plan free for a month with your purchase so you can see for yourself if it’s worth the upgrade or not.
Of course, the Cloud Cam links into your Alexa-based smart home system perfectly allowing you to use your use your Fire TV Stick, Fire Tablet, or Echo device with a screen to monitor your cameras while in the house. There are also many other Alexa-compatible smart home devices that you can integrate with your Cloud Cam and Echo devices.
Shipping at Woot generally costs $6 per order, though you can score free shipping there by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you’ve never been a member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.
