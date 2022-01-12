The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle has enraged British citizens.

If you’re in the UK, today’s Wordle solution will make you angry.

If you haven’t yet attempted today’s puzzle, be aware that there are minor spoilers below; however, you’ll be venting about it soon enough.

If you haven’t heard about the Twitter-famous daily puzzle game, it’s a daily puzzle played in your browser with the same answer for all players.

All you have to do is guess the five-letter word of the day within six turns, and then wait for a new puzzle the next day.

However, today’s response is enraging British Twitter users because it uses American English instead of British English and does not include the letter ‘U.’

Andy Washington, a Twitter user, joked, “A stewards enquiry over todays word indeed.”

“The.co.uk in the Wordle URL was a ruse.”

And, for consistency’s sake, it should be called ‘Wordel’ from now on,” said another.

“I had no idea Wordle used a dictionary from the United States.”

@GazMacca7, who appears to have had his streak broken, bemoaned, “F*cked me over big time today.”

“For today’s word, Wordle used an American spelt [word].”

To be honest, I think it’s unjust.

“I never would’ve gotten it,” Katherine Marsh tweeted.

The uproar has aided other Wordlers, which is a fitting moniker for the playerbase.

“I luckily saw the outrage over today’s word being American spelling beforehand, which was a huge clue,” Twitter user @luwushum said.

Hopefully, the Twitter frenzy will help you figure out today’s answer, but you can also brush up on your Wordle skills with our Wordle tips, tricks, and strategies.

