The Apple logo on your iPhone can be turned into a secret button – here’s how to ‘unlock’ it.

If you have an iPhone, you should try out this hidden feature that makes use of the Apple logo on the back.

AppleiPhones have a number of useful features, one of which is ‘Back Tap.’

On September 16, 2020, Apple introduced the ‘Back Tap’ feature in iOS 14.

iPhone users can use the feature to turn the Apple logo on the back of their device into a hidden button.

Because ‘Back Tap’ is not enabled by default, iOS users must enable it manually.

Many users are unaware of the existence of ‘Back Tap’ because it is buried deep within ‘Settings.’

The feature is extremely versatile and offers a wide range of options.

‘App Switcher,’ ‘Camera,’ ‘Control Centre,’ ‘Lock Screen,’ ‘Mute,’ ‘Notification Centre,’ ‘Screenshot,’ ‘Siri,’ and ‘Spotlight’ are just a few of the options available with both the ‘Double Tap’ and ‘Triple Tap’ options.

At the bottom of the list is a ‘Siri Shortcuts’ option, which displays your shortcuts as options if you have any.

To use ‘Back Tap,’ make sure your iPhone’s iOS system is version 14 or later.

Go to ‘Settings’ andgt; ‘Accessibility’ andgt; ‘Touch’ andgt; ‘Back Tap.’

You can set up a ‘Double Tap,’ a ‘Triple Tap,’ or both once you’ve reached ‘Back Tap.’

Simply select the option(s) you want from the list of shortcuts by tapping on them.

