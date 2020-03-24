The Batman Composer On The New Film — “Like It Or Not, This Is What We’re Doing”

The Batman’s composer, Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino, has shared some new insight into what to expect from the much-anticipated DC film. Speaking to Collider, Giacchino said he felt “total freedom” to write whatever music he wanted for the film, because the movie itself is aiming to stand apart from the many that came before it.

“I felt total freedom to do whatever I want,” he said. “[Director Matt Reeves] always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our version. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels, is that each of these artist, each of these authors, they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

Giacchino continued: “I’m not the kind of person that says Batman must always be ‘this’. It’s like no, why? It can be whatever the artist wants to be and it has over the years done that, many times over. I love the idea of taking something and just kind of doing our version of it.”

He went on to say that, after having read the script, he “loves” Reeves’ take on Batman. “It’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or a comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that,” he said.

Giacchino also revealed that the music you heard in the first teaser for The Batman was actually written in 2019. Reeves used it during internal presentations for The Batman, and he liked it so much that he plans to keep it for the final cut. Giacchino pointed out that this is very rare in film, as music is often added last.

“This was a great opportunity to, from the get go, say, ‘Nope, this is our Batman,'” Giacchino said about the music. “‘Like it or not, this is what we’re doing.'”

Also in the interview, Giacchino praised the casting of Robert Pattinson as Batman. The doubters will understand why he was the right choice when they see the film, he said.

Giacchino is a Hollywood veteran. He collaborated with Reeves before on War for the Planet of the Apes, while he is also known for the music he wrote for the Mission Impossible, Jurassic Park, and Star Trek franchises. He also did the music for Pixar’s Ratatouille and Up, the latter of which won him an Oscar. In the world of video games, Giacchino wrote the music for numerous Medal of Honor games, as well as the first Call of Duty.

Production on The Batman shut down earlier this month due to the COVID-19 crisis. The movie, which also stars Andy Serkis, Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, and Jeffrey Wright, remains scheduled to hit theatres on June 25, 2021.