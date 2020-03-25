The best accessories for your Samsung Galaxy S20

If you’ve chosen the Samsung Galaxy S20 as your new phone, then you might be interested in a few extras to help you safeguard those stylish looks or get a little more out of your feature-packed device. There is a galaxy of choice for anyone looking to accessorize their phone, so it can be difficult to find the things that are truly worth buying. We have separate roundups for stuff like the best Galaxy S20 cases or the best S20 Ultra screen protectors, so we’re going to look a little further afield here to find alternative accessories that are worth considering. From a car mount to a smartwatch and beyond, these are the best accessories for your Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, or S20 Ultra.

Offering wireless music streaming, unbeatable battery life, and pleasing sound, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ were unveiled alongside the new Galaxy S20 family. This serious competitor for Apple’s all-conquering AirPods could be the ideal pick for Samsung phone owners. In some markets, Samsung is offering free Galaxy Buds+ with pre-orders of the Galaxy S20 Plus or S20 Ultra. If you went for the regular S20 or missed out on the deal, the Galaxy Buds+ are still worth considering, and offer a major upgrade over the basic USB-C AKG headphones included in the box.

This fully adjustable car mount is ideal for holding your Galaxy S20 or S20 Plus while you drive (but the S20 Ultra might be a bit too big and heavy). It supports Qi wireless charging at up to 15W and it comes with a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter that can plug into the socket in your car and a USB-A to USB-C cable to connect it with. The coolest feature is the automatically closing arms which slide gently shut to hold your phone in place.

There are touch buttons on either side of the mount that light up green when it’s plugged in and powered, and then turn blue when it’s wirelessly charging your phone. A simple tap on either button opens the arms so you can remove your phone. Keep in mind that the mount needs power, so you’ll want to start the car before putting your phone in, but it seems to retain enough charge to open the arms for a while after you’ve turned the engine off. The mount ships with a standard dashboard or window suction cup, a CD player mount, and an air vent clip, so you can position it wherever you like.

It’s always handy to have a spare cable or two, but not all cables are created equal. The Powerline II from Anker is a 3-foot USB-C to USB-C cable that can deliver up to 100W of power, supports speeds of up to 10Gbps for data transfer, and is USB-IF certified for safety. This should cover all your charging and data transfer needs and it comes with Anker’s lifetime warranty, so you can get a replacement cable hassle-free if anything goes wrong with this one.

Whichever S20 model you go for, you’ll get a 25W Samsung charger and cable in the box and it can charge your S20 or S20 Plus at top speed. However, if you bought the S20 Ultra you can charge a bit faster with the right kit. This charger offers the top charging speed your S20 Ultra allows, outputting up to 45W, and it comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable that can handle up to 45W. But before you buy it, consider that your S20 Ultra will only actually charge at the maximum speed when the battery is near empty and that it will slow down as the battery fills.

From zero to 100%, this charger will be a few minutes faster than the one that came in the box — we’re talking about around 10 minutes difference. But for the way most people charge (plugging in long before the battery is empty) the difference in speed is going to be negligible. Usually, we would recommend a cheaper fast charger, but Samsung requires PPS (Programmable Power Supply) support and most chargers don’t have it. If you’re determined to have the top speed for the S20 Ultra, then this is the charger you need. However, it’s not going to be worth the price for most people, so this is a recommendation with some major caveats.

Anyone who suffers from battery anxiety will love this portable charger because it has a whopping 20,000mAh capacity. The USB-C port here supports the Power Delivery standard and can deliver up to 45W and there’s also a USB-A port that can put out up to 18W. That means it will charge the Galaxy S20 and the S20 Plus at maximum speed, but it also supports the slightly more obscure PPS (Programmable Power Supply) standard, which means it can charge the S20 Ultra at full speed, too. It can handle charging two devices at once, and it supports pass-through charging as well, so you can charge it via the USB-C port and charge another device from the USB-A port simultaneously.

The perfect companion for your Samsung smartphone, this smartwatch comes in two sizes (40mm or 44mm), sports a vibrant Super AMOLED screen, and runs Samsung’s Tizen software. There’s a clever rotating digital bezel, and it has all the fitness tracking features you could want including a heart rate sensor, onboard GPS, automatic workout recognition, and even a built-in coach. It’s also IP68 rated, so water or sweat is not a problem, it boasts 4GB of storage for music, and it supports a bunch of handy apps. No wonder the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is currently our top pick for Android phone owners seeking the best smartwatch.

With 128GB of storage as standard, you get a decent amount of space whichever S20 you go for, but they all support expansion by up to 1TB via MicroSD card. Our recommended card here will double your storage, adding another 128GB and it’s rated A2 for app performance, meaning it supports random read input-output access per second (IOPS) of 4,000 and write IOPS of 2,000. This makes it ideal for quickly opening apps and processing tasks. It also offers up to 160MB/s read speeds and up to 90MB/s write speeds. SanDisk offers this card at other sizes, including 256GB, 512GB, and even 1TB. Whichever capacity you decide on, it comes with a handy adapter for plugging in and transferring to and from your PC or laptop.

This wireless charging stand supports Samsung’s Fast Charge 2.0 standard, which means it can deliver up to 15W to charge at the maximum wireless charging speed. It’s a stand, so it’s ideal for your desktop, and can be used to prop your S20 in portrait or landscape view. It’s a good angle for watching movies or hands-free video calls. It has a cooling fan inside and there’s a green LED light at the bottom. Mercifully, both can be scheduled to turn off via your phone, so if you’re using it on the nightstand, for example, you can switch them off during the hours you usually sleep to prevent them from disrupting your slumber. It also ships with a 25W wall charger and a USB-C cable. You can certainly get decent wireless chargers for less, but this is a compelling mix of features that’s certain to charge at top speed.