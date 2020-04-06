The Best Animal Crossing: New Horizons Merch: Accessories, Amiibo, Switch Skins, And More

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally out on Nintendo Switch. It’s already on track to be one of the biggest Switch games of 2020, and Nintendo is going all-out with Animal Crossing merchandise. Controllers, carrying cases, plushies, Amiibo–you name it. We’ve rounded up all your options for showing off your Animal Crossing love. There’s even a New Horizons Switch console that might be the cutest Nintendo system ever made (although it’s currently sold out everywhere.)

If you haven't picked up the game itself, be sure to check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons buying guide for any remaining bonuses and discounts on the game, as well as our Animal Crossing: New Horizons review.

The Animal Crossing Switch console is a beauty. It comes with a pair of exclusive Joy-Con, a dock featuring Tom Nook and the Nooklings, and a back panel decorated with tiny silhouettes of characters, trees, boats, and more, all perfectly scattered across the island setting. If you have a launch model Switch, you might be happy to learn the Animal Crossing Switch comes with the upgraded battery found in all current Switches. The launch model has a 2.5 to 6.5-hour range, while the updated model boasts a 4.5 to 9-hour range.

The special edition console released March 13, one week before New Horizons. It doesn’t come with a copy of the game, though. The Joy-Cons and Switch dock were sold separately in Japan, but Nintendo hasn’t announced plans to release either individually in the US.

The Animal Crossing Switch is currently sold out online at all major retailers, but we’ve seen it come back in stock sporadically since release. It usually sells out quickly, though. You can see the online listings below. Some retailers will let you sign up with your email to get notified when it’s back in stock, which might be a good idea if you haven’t been able to snag one for yourself yet.

Of course, if you haven’t purchased the game itself just yet, you can do so at most major retailers.

Check out where you can buy the game below!

Best Buy is selling the game bundled with an adorable little bag modeled after Tom Nook’s Bell Bag. The bundle costs $65, so you’re only paying five bucks for the cute bag (as opposed to the $20 the bag costs by itself).

Animal Crossing isn’t a game you need a traditional walkthrough for, since it never ends. But the New Horizons official companion guide will tell you everything you need to know about the island, including a catalog of every item you can purchase, find, and create. The 432-page paperback releases April 9 and is available to pre-order at Amazon for $28.49.

An official accessory from Nintendo, the Aloha Edition carrying case comes in versions for both the Switch and Switch Lite. The case uses the well-known Animal Crossing leaves for its design and also comes bundled with a screen protector. This popular case is selling out most places.

A new Game Traveler Deluxe case celebrating New Horizons. This cute case is compatible with both the Switch and Switch Lite, but the Switch will fit more snugly in this hard shell design. The case comes with a game card holder for four Switch games and a microSD case for two cards. There’s an adjustable stand inside the case that props up your Switch or Switch Lite when in tabletop mode.

These wireless Animal Crossing Switch controllers from PowerA are adorable alternatives to the Pro controller. You can choose between a K.K. Slider or Nooklings design. Each controller is a lovely shade of green and features an Animal Crossing-themed pattern.

PowerA wireless controllers look and feel great, but they don’t operate exactly the same as the Pro controller. They use AA batteries for power and don’t have Amiibo NFC support or vibration. They do, however, have an additional pair of buttons on the back that can be programmed on the fly. Both designs are currently sold out but might come back in stock soon.

Maybe you don’t want to (or can’t) spend the cash on the Animal Crossing Switch, but you still want your console to look the part. These officially licensed skins from Controller Gear deck out your console, dock, and Joy-Cons with Animal Crossing designs. Three Tom Nook designs are available, each of which features Tom Nook and/or Timmy and Tommy Nook. Each skin comes with a screen protector as well.

Nintendo Switch Lite owners won’t feel left out thanks to Controller Gear’s console skins. There are three patterns to choose from–Outdoor, Timmy and Tommy, and Woodtone–each of which are $10. These skins won’t ship for a few days or more than a week, but you can still get them at Amazon.

Scanning Amiibos while playing New Horizons allows you to invite characters to your campground. A separate mode called Photopia lets you arrange your figures and dress them up for a photoshoot.

As of right now, 16 Animal Crossing Amiibo figures have been released, most of which came out around the same time as Animal Crossing: Amiibo Festival for Wii U. However, due to increased demand around Animal Crossing: New Horizons, some Animal Crossing Amiibo are becoming hard to find, and prices are going up. Best Buy is restocking a handful of them for $9 each; they’ll ship in April. Others are available on Amazon and other retailers for various prices. We’ve indicated the Amiibo currently available below.

New Horizons also supports Amiibo cards, and they offer the same perks as the figures. Though not really display items like regular Amiibos, there are far more cards out there, each displaying one of the cheery denizens of the Animal Crossing universe. Amiibo cards were released in four waves, and each pack comes with six Amiibo cards.

This Isabelle Nendoroid is probably the cutest Animal Crossing product you can buy. Good Smile’s popular Nendoroid figurines come with numerous accessories and a stand. Isabelle comes with musical notes that attach to the stand, a clipboard, and a pen. Good Smile has opened pre-orders for a new restock of the figure, with its re-release planned for September. You can currently pre-order for just $44 at Good Smile US until April 16.

A wide assortment of Isabelle plushies can be found from a quick search. But I have to say, a fair number of them are less than great. This Isabelle plush is just about perfect. It’s available directly from Nintendo for $15. Target has a different, almost-as-cute Isabelle plush available for the same price.

When I first looked at this Tom Nook plush, I grimaced. It’s not cute. But then I looked at Tom Nook again and remembered that he’s not cute anyway. He’s a hardworking but tired-looking raccoon who wants you to pay him back for those home renovations. Plush Tom Nook can look at you in dismay every time you’re about to buy something you don’t need online (not including this plush). It’s currently sold out at most places, but you can pick one up at Box Lunch right now.

K.K. Slider is obviously the coolest Animal Crossing character, and this plush is further proof. Not only is he wearing a stylish hat and sophisticated glasses, but his headphones are casually draped around his neck while he scratches the record with his tiny paw.

In addition to Tom Nook, Isabelle, and K.K., you can find a handful of Animal Crossing plushies at Amazon, Nintendo, Play Asia, and Target. Play Asia’s plushies don’t release until April 30 and will cost you more in shipping. If you want Rover, Mr. Resetti, the Nooklings, and more villagers, now’s your chance. GameStop will send you a random one from the assortment.

Best Buy was offering a Tom Nook decal sticker as a pre-order bonus, but you can snag an entire set of stickers for yourself on Amazon. The brand, Controller Gear, is offering two sets of officially licensed Animal Crossing: New Horizons stickers, and they’re both pretty adorable. These are tech decals, so they’re safe to go on your phone, laptop, and more.

This Animal Crossing-themed mug shows off your appreciation for the raccoon who makes all of your dreams possible. Is Tom Nook a design expert? That’s up for debate, but he’s all we have to help us make a home that’s large enough to satisfy our hoarding desires.

We can’t all be as cool as K.K. Slider, but we can celebrate the famous musician with this officially licensed graphic T-shirt. The shirt is available in men’s, women’s, and youth fits and comes in black, navy, olive, dark heather, and heather blue. This Brewster’s The Roost Cafe shirt is a close second to K.K.’s shirt.

What could be better than wearing a KK Slider shirt? Wearing a KK Slider coach’s jacket over your KK Slider shirt, of course. Exclusive to Box Lunch, this coach’s jacket is 100% nylon and features a picture of our favorite DJ on the back.

This fun hat bearing the face of Animal Crossing’s lovable Isabelle is billed as a “Dad Hat,” but thankfully, anyone can wear it.