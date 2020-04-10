The best cheap office chair deals for April 2020

Working from home with a makeshift office can be a literal pain in the neck and lower back. When setting up a workspace, it’s important to get a chair that will have you feeling well supported throughout the day. The best office chairs will make it easier for you to get work done without affecting your posture and health adversely.

A good-quality, cheap office chair shouldn’t be hard to find. We’ve done the research for you and put here a great selection of cheap office chair deals along with some buying tips to help you make the right decision. Whether you’re after design, ergonomics, simplicity, or all of the above, you’re sure to find one that will suit your needs and budget best.

Gearing up your workspace with the right office chair is very important as it can make all the difference not just in your productivity but also in your overall health and well-being. If you’re going to sit for nearly 40 hours a week, make sure that your chair offers maximum support and comfort.

Look for a chair with adjustable height and backrest for optimal comfort. Height-adjustable types will allow you to position your thighs paralleled to the floor through a pneumatic lever that can be adjusted to bring the seat lower or higher. Chairs with an adjustable backrest, on the other hand, will give you the benefit of being able to move forward or backward in a way that will suit your task. There should be a locking mechanism in place so the back does not suddenly tilt backward. Also, make sure that the chair seat is wide and deep enough for you to sit comfortably.

An office chair with good lumbar support is also a worthy investment. The backrest is contoured or shaped to match the natural form of your spine to support your back in a way that is a bit arched so you don’t slump as the day progresses. This will minimize compression or strain on the lumbar discs in your spine. If you want to eliminate strain on your neck and shoulders, then go for a chair with armrests. Adjustable armrests are beneficial since you can set them in whichever way that will support your arms more comfortably. You can also choose to go all-in on relaxation with an office chair that has a built-in footrest.

Chair composition is an important factor as well. Breathable materials like mesh or fabric allow for air circulation and ensure more comfort even in prolonged usage. Leather options are also advantageous when it comes to durability, style, comfort, and hygiene. Paddings — whether it be on the backrest, seat, or the armrests — should have just the right amount of firmness. Too hard can cause pain, while too soft will not offer sufficient support.

There’s no point in having an ergonomic office chair if you have to strain yourself when reaching the controls. Controls should be quick to adjust and operate even from a seated position, so you can tilt and go lower or higher without too much effort. Additionally, movements are made more convenient with swivel and casters. The swivel function will allow you to rotate your chair to reach various spots in your work area, while smooth-rolling casters will ensure easy mobility.

