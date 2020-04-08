The best dog and cat grooming supplies for at home cuts, washes, and trims

During this time we find ourselves obliged to stay home, and a lot of the services that we used to rely on are likely unavailable. Services such as hair salons, barbershops, and pet groomers, are no longer open. Grooming is very essential for select types of dogs and cats such as curly-haired dogs and long-haired cats. Poodles, Bichon Frise, and Cocker Spaniel, for example, can get their fur seriously matted if not maintained properly. Cats can groom themselves by licking but need to be brushed to reduce shedding.

Pet owners will be happy to know that a lot of the things your favorite groomer uses for your pet can be used at home. If you used a groomer for all of your pets’ maintenance, have no fear. We’ve put together a beginner’s pet grooming kit for you to help trim and wash your pet. This list of items will help you get your pets’ nails and hair under control from the comfort of your own home.

Not all dogs have the same kinds of hair. This fact made it difficult to choose one type of brush for this list, but the Combo Brush by Up&Up is fitting because it is two different kinds of brushes in one. One side of the brush has steel tines, and the other side has bristles. Between the two, one of them will work for your dog’s coat type. The steel side helps lift matted hair, and the bristle side ensures a shiny coat by distributing the natural oils in your dog’s skin. The rubber gripped handle of the brush helps to avoid slippage and is designed for comfort.

Groomers recommend brushing your dog before you bathe them since brushing removes excess hair and distributes those oils in the skin. If you come across any mats while brushing gently, try to work them out. Be sure to praise your dog throughout the brushing process. This will help them relax and teach them that brushing is fun. If needed, take some breaks, so your dog doesn’t get overwhelmed.

Yes, you read that right; it says Mustache Grooming Set. The fact is, if you have a long-haired dog, you are going to need grooming scissors. But instead of spending a ton of money on fancy scissors that are made for dogs, you can get an excellent pair of mustache trimmers that will do the same job. This set also comes with a comb that will be needed to get out any tangles or mats in your dog’s hair. These scissors are made of stainless steel, so they are sturdy and will last.

When cutting your dog’s hair with scissors, be sure to use caution and move slowly, so you don’t accidentally cut your dog. Try to cut parallel to the growth of the hair to avoid a patchy look. If the matted hair is too close to the skin to safely cut away, you will need to take your dog to a groomer.

When it comes to clipping your dog’s nails, it is best to purchase clippers that have a guard on them like these clippers from Up&Up. A guard on the clippers ensures you don’t accidentally clip the nails too short – this can be extremely painful for a dog and will require a trip to your vet if too severe. These clippers also come with a nail file which will help you smooth out any rough edges on the nails, so your dog doesn’t scratch you, your family members, or your furniture.

Some dogs don’t like having their feet handled, which is going to make trimming their nails difficult. Giving treats and encouragement during nail trimming can help with this. If your dog is scared of the nail clippers, you can try a product like the Paw Perfect, which is a motorized file.

Cleaning your dog’s ears is a crucial step when grooming at home. Dogs’ ears will build up wax (a little bit is normal) since they spend time outdoors. To clean the inside of your dog’s ears, apply a small amount of ear cleaner to a cotton ball, and gently clean inside the ear cavity. Be sure not to push too hard or go too deep into the ear canal. If your dog has droopy ears like a Beagle, use the swab to clean the inside of the ear flag as well. Use a dry cotton ball after cleaning to remove any remaining solution.

Trimming your dog’s hair can be tricky, but a good set of clippers will make it easier. The Wahl Super Pocket Pro is quiet, so it won’t scare your dog. It is powerful and small-sized, so it is easy to work with. These clippers are great for precision trimming around eyes and ears but will also work for the whole body. The clippers come with two attachment guide combs, a cleaning brush, blade oil, blade guard, and instructions.

Cats do a pretty good job of grooming themselves, but they still need a human’s help once in a while. Using a cat brush removes excess hair, dirt, grease, and dead skin, and also stimulates blood circulation. This brush from Up&Up has a comfortable rubber grip to reduce slipping and cleans itself with the push of a button when you’re finished. The soft-tipped steel tines work well with matted or embedded hair making brushing comfortable for your cat.

These clippers are the same as the ones above that we recommend for dogs, but they are smaller. A guard on the clippers ensures you don’t accidentally clip the nails too short – this can be extremely painful for a cat and will require a trip to your vet if too severe. These clippers also come with a nail file that will help you smooth out any rough edges on the nails, so your cat doesn’t scratch you, your family members, or your furniture.

It’s a pretty well-known fact that cats do not like water. If your cat gets into something gross, though, you may have to try to bathe them. However, if you’re just looking to remove everyday dirt and dander from your cat, these wipes will do the job and not make your cat angry. The single-use cloths contain a mild cleanser that deodorizes and freshens your cat.

In sticking with the theme of cats not liking water, this waterless shampoo will work wonders for your cat’s hygiene. The foam applicator makes application simple, while the oatmeal extract formula soothes damaged skin. The coconut-lime fragrance leaves your cat smelling pleasant. The ingredients are all-natural and derived from plants, so you don’t have to worry about harsh chemicals on your cat’s skin.

Almost every kind of cat sheds – long-haired cats and short-haired cats alike. You may want to give your cat a haircut in the warmer months to cut down on the hair in your house. These professional pet trimmers will help you get the job done quickly and painlessly. The clippers come with guide combs and feature a fine-tuning knob for blade adjustments. The blade is made of durable titanium, and the motor is a professional grade copper-axis.