The Best External Hard Drive Deals (PS4, Xbox One)

If you’re looking to stock up on PS4 games like the newly-released Final Fantasy 7 Remake, then you’re going to need quite a bit of space on your PS4 to do so. That’s where external hard drives come in handy. You plug them into your PS4 or Xbox One, format them, and then you’ll have a lot more storage for all of your favourite games. Thankfully, you can snag a great external hard drive at a fantastic price.

WD (or Western Digital) is my go-to brand for hard drives. They’re reliable, fast, and good quality. Other external drives that are worth looking at include those from Seagate, Samsung, and Toshiba. As long as you take care of your external hard drive and make sure it’s in a nice open space to avoid overheating (don’t leave it behind your console), then any hard drive should last you quite some time.

Every external hard drive included on this list is compatible with your PS4 and Xbox One. There are also two different kinds of external hard drives we’ll include: portable and desktop. Portable is exactly what it sounds like: you can take them anywhere, plug them in, and they’ll work. Desktop hard drives, on the other hand, require you to plug them into an outlet in addition to your console–this is usually the case for higher-capacity drives.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake may be a huge game, but there are also quite a few smaller free games you can claim right now and keep forever. And if you’re trying to pass the time while stuck inside, then check out the best games, TV, and movies for social distancing.

$80 ( $110 )

WD’s 2TB Easystore hard drive is an excellent option that lives up to its name: it’s small and easy to store.

$100 ( $150 )

If you like the WD Easystore’s small size but want some extra storage, then the 4TB option is also on sale.

$110 ( $130 )

The Seagate Backup Plus is a solid hard drive, and this particular deal packs a whopping 5TB of storage space.

$132 ( $140 )

If you’re looking for a massive amount of space, then Seagate’s desktop external hard drive carries 8TB of storage. It’s important to note that you will need to plug this into a power outlet as well as your PS4 or Xbox One.

$145 ( $180 )

WD’s 8TB Elements desktop hard drive gives you a ton of storage space for games, though you will need to plug it into an outlet, in addition to your console, to power it.