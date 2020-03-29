The best free games on Nintendo Switch

The Switch is a perfect console, allowing you to enjoy games big and small no matter if you’re on the couch or on the go. That said, the best Nintendo Switch games rarely receive a discount, even if you’re constantly checking for the best Nintendo Switch deals. Luckily, there’s a long list of free games available to you and we’ve rounded up a list of our favorites.

All of the 15 options below are free to download and play, though the definition of “free” is a bit different for each. Like most free-to-play games, the offerings on Switch are littered with microtransactions. That said, some games offer dozens of hours of gameplay without asking for a dime.

Tetris 99 is the free game on Nintendo Switch. Although you’ll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play, the game itself is free to download. Unlike a traditional Tetris game, 99 has you facing off against 99 other players in a battle royale. If you get a double, triple, or a Tetris, you send some junk — unfinished lines — to your opponent, filling their board and potentially sending them back to the main menu to start a new game

There is something so visceral and frantic about battling head to head with other players in Tetris. Thankfully, if you want a more relaxed experience, that’s available, too, in the form of the Big Block DLC. It’ll run you $10, but considering the base game is free, it’s an easy sell.

Fortnite might be the biggest game in the world and it’s available for just about every platform, including the Switch. You can easily link your accounts in-game, allowing you to carry over your progress from PC, PS4, or Xbox One. Battle Royale and Creative modes are available on Switch, though Save the World is not.

Although you’ll need an internet connection to play Fortnite, you don’t need Nintendo Switch Online. Fortnite is one of a few exceptions to Nintendo’s paid online subscription.

Warframe isn’t just one of the best free Nintendo Switch games, it’s one of the best free games in general. The game single-handedly proved that free-to-play games can come with AAA quality and a load of free content, establishing the same business model that other entries on this list follow.

The game functions similarly to Destiny 2. In Warframe, you take control of one of more than 30 Warframes, armor units that have their own abilities and customization. You can then take your custom character out on various short quests, either alone or with up to three other people. As you progress, you’ll be able to unlock new weapons, items, and worlds, each of which offers dozens of hours of gameplay.

Fallout Shelter came out of nowhere, announced and released during a Bethesda E3 press conference in 2015. Originally just released for iOS devices, the game has since been ported to Android, Windows, PS4, Xbox One, and, most importantly, Switch. No matter if you’re on your TV or on the go, you can build and manage your own Fallout vault.

Rather than focusing on the dangerous nuclear wasteland outside the vault, Fallout Shelter focuses on what happens inside. In the game, you’re the overseer of a vault, tasked with managing your population, building new rooms, and ensuring you have enough resources to survive. Although the setup is similar to “idle” games like AdVenture Capitalist, Fallout Shelter has a surprising amount of depth.

Brawlhalla is basically Smash Bros. — just a little worse and a whole lot cheaper. It features the same four-player arena battles of Smash Bros., but without the nostalgic Nintendo characters in tow. Instead, Brawlhalla offers a long list of Legends, with eight free ones cycling through your roster each week. You can purchase all of the Legends, but since they’ll all be available for free at some point, it won’t give you an in-game edge.

That’s what’s most impressive about Brawlhalla — it has microtransactions, but not to the point that it feels pay-to-win. All of the characters feel balanced, so you could easily spend hundreds of hours in Brawlhalla without spending a dime. Furthermore, the game supports cross-play between PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, so you’ll always be able to find a game.

Deltarune comes from famed indie developer Toby Fox, the same mind behind the incredibly wield and wildly entertaining Undertale. Like its predecessor, Deltarune is a top-down RPG where you can choose if you resolve combat peacefully or violently. It ditches the combat system of Undertale, however, in favor of a Final Fantasy inspired battle system, fit with a tension bar.

That’s all you need to know about Deltarune. Like Undertale, it’s a game best experienced blind, allowing you to uncover all of its idiosyncrasies on your own. If you’ve played Undertale and are looking for something different, however, Deltarune isn’t for you. It’s basically a shorter, more refined Undertale with a different narrative.

Super Kirby Clash is an expanded version of Team Kirby Clash Deluxe, a free-to-play title on the Nintendo 3DS. In a radical change to the Kirby formula, Super Kirby Clash is focused entirely on boss battles. You can choose your hero Kirby, team up with up to three other friends, and take down a long list of bosses.

Nintendo makes no bones about it, however, labeling Super Kirby Clash as a “free-to-start” game. Unlike Tetris 99, you’ll need to eventually pour some money into Super Kirby Clash if you want to get everything out of it. That said, if you’re looking for a quick time killer, Super Kirby Clash is a great option.

Many free-to-play games mirror the formula of popular paid titles (we’ll get to another one in just a minute). Paladins fits in that category, taking the MOBA-inspired shooter formula of Overwatch and setting it in a free-to-play realm. There are 44 champions, and like Brawlhalla, they’re rotated into a free roster each month. You can, of course, purchase access to all of the champions.

Like other MOBA games, Paladins demands your team have a balanced roster. Champions are split into four classes: Front Lines, Damages, Supports, and Flanks. Having each champion playing their ideal role is a sure route to victory, forcing a level of teamwork that would make even the most competitive shooters blush.

Arena of Valor is a five-versus-five MOBA game originally developed for mobile devices, and like countless other mobile games, ported to Switch. Although it’s easy to write Arena of Valor off as a knockoff of DOTA and League of Legends, there’s some serious talent behind the game, with famed composer Hans Zimmer having a hand in the soundtrack.

Although the five-versus-five mode is the most popular, Arena of Valor actually has multiple game modes. Valley Skirmish, for example, is a three-versus-three game mode with a smaller map and only one tower. For all intents and purposes, though, Arena of Valor is a League of Legends clone. In fact, the inspiration for the game came out of Tencent, developer of Arena of Valor, approaching Riot Games for a mobile port of League of Legends.

Dauntless is very similar to Monster Hunter. In it, you play as a Slayer, a group of surviving humans after creatures known as Behemoths were released on Earth. Either alone or with a group of friends, you set out over the desolate landscape to hunt Behemoths, gathering materials to craft weapons and armor along the way.

It’s not just another free-to-play game copying the formula of an established franchise, however. Dauntless was developed by a group of designers from Riot Games, BioWare, Blizzard, and Capcom, and that talent shows in the final product. Although Dauntless is totally free, it feels like a full AAA experience, which is all the more impressive on Switch.

Gameloft is one of the prolific mobile game developers around, creating games for Disney, Lego, Sega, and more. One of its original IPs is Asphalt, a series of realistic racing games that’s been running since 2004. The latest release, Asphalt 9, is one the best looking mobile games around. With the Switch’s hardware, the graphics are given even more room to shine.

Outside of the stellar graphics, Asphalt 9 is just a racing game, but still a competent one. There are 84 cars available, each with a different class. Players start with a low-level Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, and are able to acquire new blueprints through playing. If you want to dump some money into the game, you can also upgrade your car’s stats.

Like Super Kirby Clash, Pokémon Quest is another “free-to-start” game from Nintendo. The game takes place on Tumblecube Island, where all Pokémon have turned into cubed versions of themselves. You can take up to three Pokémon with you on your adventure across Tumblecube Island, gathering loot and Power Stones to level up your Pokémon.

Unlike mainline Pokémon games, Quest is an action RPG. Battles happen in real-time, and there’s a greater emphasis on gathering loot. Although a far cry from the JRPG formula established by other Pokémon titles, Quest is still an entertaining action RPG that offers tons of grindy replayability.

Smite is another game from Hi-Rez Studios, the same developer behind Paladins. Unlike Paladins, which is a MOBA-shooter, Smite is a straight-up MOBA. Like similar games, Smite features five-versus-five online battles in a large map, where you must push past your opponent’s defenses to defeat the Titan.

Smite is very competitive, though. The Smite World Championship, hosted annually by Hi-Rez Studios, has been running since 2015 and paying out nearly $1 million in prizes every year.

DC Universe Online has been around for a long time, originally released for Windows and PS3 in 2011. Since then, it has been ported to Xbox One, PS4, and, of course, the Nintendo Switch. It’s a free-to-play MMO action game where you can take control of heroes and villains within the DC universe.

Calling the game “free” is a bit generous, however. Although the download and opening moments are free, DC Universe Online constantly throws paywalls your way. The game has a lot of content, with nearly nine years of support under its belt. However, you’ll need to either buy that content separately or pay for a subscription to get the most out of DC Universe Online.

Dawn of the Breakers is a mobile game that has been ported to Switch. Although it follows the free-to-play model of most mobile games, Dawn of the Breakers is a fun and engaging beat ‘em up. With an anime art style in tow, Dawn of the Breakers looks surprisingly good, even by the Switch’s standards.

Unlike most free-to-play games, Dawn of the Breakers has a single-player campaign. In it, you will traverse a Mario Party-esque board, encountering new enemies, picking up items, and more. As you progress, you’ll be able to unlock new heroes and customize your existing ones, taking them into battle against other players online.