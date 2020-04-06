The best free online concerts to watch from your couch

For those of us who thrive on live music, times are tough. The outbreak of coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, has canceled concerts and music festivals for the foreseeable future.

But many artists are taking this opportunity to provide free, live shows so all of us stuck at home can pretend we are right there with them. We’ve rounded up some of the best free concerts you can stream online from the comfort of your couch while you’re practicing social distancing at home.

Billboard hosts Facebook live concerts from a variety of artists throughout the week. Each week, different artists are scheduled to play, so keep an eye on Billboard’s schedule.

On March 25, electronic DJ Benny Benassi goes live at 11 a.m. PST and All Time Low is scheduled to play on March 27, at 1 p.m. PST.

Deadheads will appreciate Dead and Company’s weekly concerts. Appropriately dubbed “One More Saturday Night Concerts,” fans can tune into past live shows for free via the band’s Facebook page.

EDM artist Diplo hosts streams every Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday on Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube.

the world is at your fingertips pic.twitter.com/n9P1j2kdVG

— Thomas Wesley (@diplo) March 20, 2020

The boss’ 2009 live concert in London’s Hyde Park is now available to stream live on either Youtube or Apple Music.

Practice social distancing & stream ‘London Calling: Live In Hyde Park’ from the comfort of your own home, now on YouTube & Apple Music in its entirety for the 1st time! Bruce & The E Street Band’s 2009 concert is an absolute powerhouse https://t.co/O90QlPBalO pic.twitter.com/MlQmV8wslS

— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 17, 2020

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard will go live every day at 4 p.m. PT for the next few weeks on YouTube and Facebook. Fans can tweet at the band to share what songs they want to hear in future livestreams.

Tune into https://t.co/mGtxzmvl3A to see Ben livestream for the next few weeks at 4pm PST daily. pic.twitter.com/Llt2syGHvT

— Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 17, 2020

Jack White’s Third Man Records streams live on YouTube every day at 10 a.m. PT. Different artists will be performing in the Blue Room at the Nashville record studio.

Metallica announced Metallica Mondays, where every Monday, a different live Metallica show streams on the band’s YouTube and Facebook. The band’s first livestream was “Metallica: Live at Slane Castle – June 8, 2019.”

The EDM-pop duo goes live every day at 11 a.m. PT on Facebook Live and Instagram Live.

Of course, if none of these artists are your musical taste, many artists announce they are going live a day or so before, so be sure to check your favorite artists’ social media pages to find out about any upcoming livestreams.