The iPad has been morphing into a laptop for some time, but the new iPad Pro is the first of Apple’s legendary range of tablets to really get there. It’s an absolutely stunning piece of work, and it means the iPad Pro 12.9 is finally the laptop substitute Apple has always wanted it to be — and even if you’re not a fan of the Magic Keyboard, there’s a wealth of other iPad Pro keyboards to pick from.

But all the productivity features in the world won’t matter a jot if your new iPad Pro slips off the desk and meets a grim ending on the hardwood floor. If that happens to your iPad, you’ll wish you’d kitted it out with a handy protective case to keep it safe, and — more often than not — add a handy kickstand to turn your productive iPad into the perfect Netflix machine. Here are some of the best iPad Pro 12.9 (2020) cases to keep your iPad Pro in one piece.

Do you have the smaller iPad Pro? Then take a look at the best cases for the iPad Pro 11.

If you want to protect your Apple-branded tea tray, but also want to show it off, your options are somewhat limited. Thankfully, Poetic has stepped into the breach with the Lumos X. It’s made from completely clear TPU that provides protection that allows your iPad’s design to shine though. The flexible TPU has shock-absorbent qualities with additional corner protection, and a dedicated Apple Pencil slot to hold the Pencil securely in place while in charges. The cover has a tri-fold design, so you can place your iPad at two different angles, and it folds across the iPad to protect your screen while it’s not in use. It’s not the most protective case around, and not the most feature-rich, but it does its job well, and it’s available at an excellent price. A good option for the “stay at home” iPad Pro.

Apple’s Smart Folio may be a little simple for most, but it’s a classic for a reason. The Smart Folio is made from a single piece of polyurethane that extends around the front and back of your device, protecting it from a range of different threats. The front cover is a tri-fold, so it can be used to hold your iPad Pro in an upright position for watching videos, or at a lower angle for easier typing using the on-screen keyboard. It’ll automatically put your iPad to sleep when closed, and wake it up when you flip the cover back. As you’d expect from Apple, it’s made from high-quality materials — but does that excuse the price? It’s very expensive for what it is, and most people will probably avoid it for that reason. However, the Smart Folio is essential if you want a pure Apple experience.

There’s nothing wrong with a case adding a slightly different style to your iPad Pro, and that’s the drive behind Laut’s Inflight Folio case. The flecked fabric design is complemented with a faux leather trim, adding a new spin to your iPad’s aluminum chic. It’s slim and feels good, but it should also prove durable, thanks to the polycarbonate case that holds your iPad. The front cover allows your iPad to rest in two positions, and features an automatic sleep/wake function too. Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer full protection on the sides or a dedicated enclosure for the Apple Pencil, but you can still charge your Pencil wirelessly. Stylish and elegant, this case really adds to the iPad Pro’s style.

It’s time to bring in the beef. If your iPad Pro is more active than most, than you’re probably looking for a case that’s stronger than the usual parade of folios. Spigen’s Tough Armor Pro is exactly that. As is usual for Spigen, the Tough Armor Pro is highly protective, and is made from an inner core of TPU paired with a hard polycarbonate shell. This combination should prove highly effective against a range of damage, including knocks and minor bumps. The hard outer shell is equipped with a dual-position stand, and there’s a dedicated dock to keep the Apple Pencil safely stowed away. The rugged style may put some off, but if you want good protection at a great price, Spigen is a good place to look.

If a stylish case is your want, then look no further than Pad & Quill’s beautiful Oxford Leather case. Each case is made from a single piece of American full-grain bridle leather, paired with an ultra-soft leather interior. It looks great, feels amazing, and should protect well against a variety of threats. The front cover has a stand built in, but if you really want to impress, you can pair this with one of Apple’s keyboard cases. Unlike most other cases, the Oxford Leather case can be worn at the same time as Apple’s Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard case, fitting beautifully over the top of both, adding extra protection. It’s certainly an expensive option though, and expect that price to at least double when paired with one of Apple’s keyboards. Still, for luxury, it’s hard to get a better choice.

If you love a folio but need something hard-wearing, take a look at UAG’s Metropolis case. UAG’s distinctive design has been paired with a solid construction to make a folio case that should protect your iPad Pro against a range of hazards. An impact-resistant soft core and a harder outer shell keep your iPad safe, and it’s lightweight too, thanks to UAG’s use of feather-light composites. The folio folds back to create a stand, there’s a loop for your Apple Pencil, and a tactile finish ensures a firm grip on your device. It’s certainly on the more expensive side for a folio, but we’re willing to pay for protection this good.

$90 from UAG

Stands are great, but you don’t always want to read your iPad Pro in a landscape position. Sometimes, portrait is better, and that’s why Targus’s VersaVu folio has a rotating feature so you can turn your iPad when required. The front cover has several grooves for positioning, so you can rest it at the angle that suits you, and when you’re done, fold it up to protect your screen from damage. The case that holds your iPad Pro is actually surprisingly protective and has been tested up to military standards against drops, making it one of the more protective cases on this list. While it’s certainly not cheap, the overall quality and flexibility of this case makes it a very good choice.

Otterbox’s cases are among the toughest of the tough, and the Defender case is no exception to that. The outer slipcover keeps it in your hand, while the solid inner shell should protect your huge tablet from damage should it fall. There’s a built-in screen protector, but that’s clearly not enough protection for Otterbox, as it also included the Shield Stand. This additional piece of protection clips onto the front of your tablet when not in use, guarding it with solid polycarbonate — and when you want to use your tablet, the Shield Stand doubles as a horizontal and vertical stand. On the minus side, it’s a big piece of kit, and adds quite a bit of bulk to your slim tablet. But if you need serious protection, look no further.