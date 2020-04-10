The Best Nintendo Switch Deals (April 2020): Switch Lite Consoles, Games, Accessories, And More

Even after some Nintendo Direct presentations, we still don’t have all that much info on Nintendo’s big plans for its Switch console in 2020. Its only major first-party games for the year right now are Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, and Bravely Default II. That’s pretty slim compared to previous years, and we still don’t know much about when Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild might hit (they might be out in 2020, but we wouldn’t count on it). While we wait for Nintendo to announce its releases, it’s a good time to catch up on Switch titles you might have missed the first time around, and maybe pick up your first (or second) Switch. To help you do that, we’ve rounded up the best Nintendo Switch deals you can find in March 2020.

There are now two Switch consoles on the market: the original Nintendo Switch and the smaller, handheld-only Switch Lite. Normally sold for $300 and $200, respectively. Right now, however, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a console at all, let alone for a discount. If you want to keep track of where to find a Nintendo Switch, we’ve got a round-up of major online retailer listings.

When it comes to Nintendo Switch games, Amazon and Walmart tend to have the best prices. Amazon in particular will quickly price-match stores like Best Buy and Target if they have a major game sale. If you’re looking for a discount on a brand-new Switch game, it’s worth checking your local Walmart store–the company has started offering select newly released games for $10 off as early as release day, but it’s an in-store-only promotion. Amazon also tends to have a wide array of Switch titles available for $10 off, which usually makes them a go-to place for Nintendo games.

You should also know there are two models of the regular Switch to look out for, with the only major difference being battery life. The original model was around from the launch of the Switch in March 2017 to the middle of August last year, when the newer model started rolling out. The difference in battery life is fairly high; according to Nintendo’s website, the original model has a battery of 2.5 to 6.5 hours depending on the game, while the new model has a battery life of 4.5 to 9 hours. At a glance, you can tell the difference by the box art: the new model has an all-red background and has the Joy-Cons on the right, whereas the old box art has the Joy-Cons on the left. Just in case, make sure to check the model number of the unit itself–the model should say “HAC-001(01)” on it, while old models will omit the part in parentheses. While the old models are being phased out at this point, you should still keep an eye on the box art when making your purchase.

Right now, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a regular Switch at all, let alone for a discount, considering there’s a wide shortage of the console going on right now. That said, GameStop has a few bundles that, if you’re into the games and accessories included with them, might be your best bet for scoring a console right now.

As the latest model of the Switch, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on the Switch Lite right now. It’s also selling out at several places, but you can still get it at some major retailers.

Right now, the best physical Switch game sales are over at GameStop, which has some big discounts on major Read on for more great Switch game deals.

If you’re more of a digital buyer, publishers like Sega, Ubisoft, WB, and more are all having Spring Eshop sales, so make sure to check those out.

Samsung’s line of microSDXC EVO memory cards work with Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite, making them indispensable for anyone who wants to load up tons of games on their Nintendo console. Amazon is currently selling the 256GB of their cards for $37, making them one of the best ways to expand your Switch’s storage space before Black Friday.

Check out more of the best Switch accessories on sale below.

Switch Online is Nintendo’s monthly membership that grants access to online multiplayer, save data cloud backup for most (but not all) games, and a selection of over 40 NES games and 20 SNES games, as well as the ability to buy official NES and SNES controllers compatible with Switch. Nintendo Switch Online is far cheaper than Sony or Microsoft’s online subscriptions–an annual individual subscription sells for $20, while a family plan for up to eight Nintendo accounts is $35–but it’s still another expense added to the ever-growing pile of Switch-related purchases.

There was an excellent Amazon Prime deal that gave subscribers one year for free, but that promotion has since ended. As of right now, we’re not seeing any straight-up discounts on Switch Online–but there is a bundle we recommend. Popular Switch Online game Tetris 99 has gotten a physical release, and it includes 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online. Not only that, but you’ll get all current and future DLC for the game. That bundle will cost you $30.

For more savings, be sure to check out our roundups of the best Xbox One deals and best PS4 deals available this month.