The Best PS4 Controllers To Buy In April 2020

The PS4 has had an excellent generation, despite its slow start when it came to must-play exclusive games. But while those big marquee exclusives trickled out slowly, the PS4 held on by delivering the best console versions of most third-party games. Now, the PS4 is knocking out multiple big exclusives every year, three of which will release in 2020–Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us Part II. Throughout the PS4’s lifespan, however, Sony’s DualShock 4 has proven the best wireless controller to experience all of the PS4’s games with–especially since all it takes is the push of a button to share incredible moments like a hilarious glitch or beating a Bloodborne boss without getting touched.

The DualShock 4 is a great pad, but looking at what Microsoft is doing with the controller options for Xbox One, it can feel a little disappointing not having an official PS4 Elite controller (like the Xbox One has) or a Nintendo Switch Pro controller. Sony recently released a back-button accessory that maps two of the DualShock 4’s buttons and lets you keep your thumbs on the analog sticks when you want to crouch, jump, reload, or anything in between. However, it doesn’t bridge the gap completely, and the battery on the DualShock 4 eventually means you have to use whatever controller charger you have lying around just to play longer sessions. If you’re looking for an alternative for the best PS4 controller, there are plenty of great third-party PS4 controller options.

Scuf has a couple of great pads in the Infinity4PS Pro and the Vantage 2, both of which feature back paddles and a number of other excellent customizable parts–you can even replace the Infinity4PS Pro’s triggers with clicky, mouse-like buttons. Razer also has a pair of great controllers that feature extra buttons, multiple configuration profiles, and trigger stops. And those are just a few of the best options for the PS4 controller we have on this list.

There are also controller options that work really well with one type of game in mind. Fight pads and fight sticks are made for a very specific genre, and die-hard fighting game fans looking for the best experience would do well picking one of these up. Razer has an excellent fighting pad in the Raion and a great fight stick in the Panthera Evo, while Victrix hits the high-end with the incredible Arcade Pro FS stick. We’ve tested a number of great controllers, pads, and sticks and rounded up the very best PS4 controllers here.

Unfortunately, unlike the Xbox One and Xbox Series X, we don’t know for sure if PS4 controllers will be forward-compatible with PlayStation 5. Sony is sure to release more information on PS5 in the coming months, so we’ll likely learn more about any PS4 controller compatibility soon.

Until then, we have cataloged what we believe to be the best PS4 controllers you can use on Sony’s current console. This article will be updated as we test more new pads. So while you wait until the PS5’s launch, read on for the best PS4 controllers you can buy right now. Please note that the prices below indicate each controller’s standard price and don’t represent any fluctuations or discounts.

Quick look: The best PS4 controllers to buy in 2020

The Good:

The Bad:

The Vantage 2 is Scuf’s premium PS4 controller and an excellent choice for those who prefer the off-set analog sticks similar to those found on the Xbox One. It features four back paddles and two extra side buttons, all of which are programmable–I found the back paddles were useful for remapping the face buttons, while the side buttons were excellent for D-pad inputs in shooters, such as activating killstreaks or swapping the fire mode. You’re also able to swap out the thumbsticks, D-pad, and faceplate as well as remove the rumble motors, and like the Infinity4PS Pro, it’s possible to adjust the trigger stops or replace the trigger entirely with a longer one, just like on the first Scuf controller.

All of these bells and whistles are great to have, even if you don’t use them all at once. I found certain configurations were better for shooters, while fighting games benefited from replacing the D-pad with the included circle pad and shorter trigger pulls. You can use the Vantage 2 across a wide selection of games effectively–and on PC–using the Micro-USB port and cable, which is awesome considering how great it feels to use the controller. The face buttons are rounded and are satisfying to push, the back paddles are aligned in extremely comfortable positions, and the D-Pad is one sturdy piece that makes going left-to-right and up-to-down much easier than the official DualShock 4–this can be especially effective in games like Mortal Kombat 11. It also has a much longer battery life than the DualShock 4, which is definitely appreciated.

All of this makes it my preferred gamepad when playing PS4 games. If you’re looking for an Elite-style controller on Sony’s platform, then you won’t be disappointed by the Vantage 2.

The Good:

The Bad:

The DualShock 4 is a fantastic gamepad that improves on the classic DualShock form factor in all the right ways. The grips feel great, the triggers are satisfying to pull, and the Share button makes it easy to save and share screenshots and videos of your best gaming moments. The one downside is that the battery life can feel a little short, requiring you to charge it daily if you’re playing a game for long sessions. Despite that, however, the DualShock 4 works very well when it comes to playing every single game on the system.

The Good:

The Bad:

Astro is well-known for its high-end gaming headsets and audio equipment, but the brand has recently ventured into professional-grade controllers with the C40 Tournament Edition. Not only is it ergonomically comfortable, but the C40 has a ton of customizable controller settings. The most important thing to note is that the left analog stick can be swapped to feel like an Xbox or PlayStation controller. The modular nature of the design might make you doubt its build quality, but the C40 is unquestionably solid. You can’t configure the sections to resemble the older Nintendo Pro controller setup (with both analog sticks near the top of the controller), but maybe that’s a good thing.

Another key feature is the programmable paddles on the back of the controller. Of all the high-end gamepads with extra buttons, the C40 has the most sensible placement, and these buttons are intuitive from the get-go. The ease of use extends to the triggers and bumpers; their shape and low actuation resistance is a definite upgrade over the DualShock 4. The Astro C40 is quite pricey at $200, but it’s all around the best if you’re looking for something that’s both tuned for competitive gaming and customization. | Michael Higham

The Good:

The Bad:

The Scuf Infinity4PS Pro is perfect for anyone who likes the DualShock 4’s shape and design but wants a little extra customization and utility. The Infinifty4PS Pro features textured grips, interchangeable thumbsticks, and programmable back paddles–the latter makes use of a magnetic “EMR” key that you simply place on the back of the controller and then press the buttons you wish to remap to the paddles. These delightful features are all par for the course for a Scuf controller, but it’s the different types of customizable triggers that make the Infinity4PS Pro so special. The basic triggers are similar to the standard DualShock 4’s, while the Trigger Control System offers trigger stops, adjustable hair triggers, and trigger covers and extenders. These, of course, come at an increased cost, but these features are beloved by fans of shooters.

Scuf also offers digital tap triggers. These turn the shoulder buttons and triggers into buttons that resemble a PC gaming mouse, clicking just like one as you take aim and fire at the enemy. It feels incredible and is extremely useful when using single-fire weapons like marksman rifles or pistols, though it worked great for automatic weapons as well. These triggers are some of the best I’ve ever used, but they’re specifically designed with shooters in mind and don’t feature any analog input like the standard trigger system. This makes them hard to use for games that rely on gradual trigger presses, like Gran Turismo Sport and Trials Rising, so it’s important to think about what type of games you play before purchasing this costly controller.

Only available in Europe

The Good:

The Bad:

Razer has two options for Elite-style controllers, both of which aren’t as modular or customizable as the Scuf Vantage 2. Thankfully, they’re still both great pads. The Raiju Ultimate features the same analog stick placement as the DualShock 4 and boasts interchangeable thumbsticks and D-Pad. It’s also equipped with two remappable back paddles and an extra two shoulder buttons. The back paddles are larger and more square-like than Scuf’s paddles–this makes them less comfortable, but they’re still easy to use. The Raiju Ultimate’s extra shoulder buttons, on the other hand, are particularly great. They click satisfyingly like a gaming mouse and are easy to press with your fingers resting on the triggers. Speaking of the triggers, they feel similar to the Xbox One’s and feature trigger stops.

The face buttons also click like a mouse and are extremely pleasing to use in everything from shooters and fighting games to action-adventure titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Yakuza 0. The D-pad feels pretty good to use, though it is less like a D-pad and more like four separate buttons. One of the modular D-pads is actually just four directional buttons, while the other is one solid piece of plastic that makes it easier to hit diagonals in fighting games. And lastly, the analog sticks move smoothly and feel accurate.

Satisfying is a great way to describe using Razer’s Raiju Ultimate, and using the Raiju app for mobile devices makes remapping the extra buttons and creating new profiles extremely easy–you can even swap between profiles with a button on the controller. If you’re looking for an Elite-style controller with the same stick placement as the DualShock 4, then Razer’s Raiju Ultimate will work excellently in nearly every situation.

Only available in Europe

The Good:

The Bad:

The Raiju Tournament Edition is Razer’s cheaper–but less customizable–PS4 controller. It still features the back paddles and extra shoulder buttons, but it doesn’t have as many bells and whistles as the Raiju Ultimate. Its analog sticks are also off-set like the Xbox One’s controller, and while it does feel less premium than the Raiju Ultimate, it still manages to be a satisfying controller to use. The buttons feature the same mouse clicky-ness as the Ultimate, and while you can’t swap out the D-pad, it does feel more like a D-pad as opposed to buttons–it’s divided into four quadrants like the DualShock 4.

The triggers retain the same shape, and the trigger stops also return. The analog sticks, on the other hand, aren’t quite as smooth-feeling as the Ultimate’s, as they’re made of plastic as opposed to metal, but they still feel good. And thankfully, you can still remap the extra buttons with the Raiju app, though you won’t be able to swap profiles on the controller itself.

In short, the Raiju Tournament Edition may feel cheaper than the Ultimate, but it’s still a great controller, especially if you prefer the off-set analog stick placement.

The Good:

The Bad:

The Razer Raion is a fight pad, which means it’s optimized for fighting games. If you’re looking for an excellent way to play fighting games without dropping a huge sum of money on a full stick, then the Raion is an excellent option. It features a great, clicky D-pad and buttons that resemble a fight stick as opposed to a regular controller. It’s also pretty light, so it’s comfortable holding it with one hand and tapping the buttons, piano-style. Thankfully, it also includes digital buttons for all of the DualShock 4’s shoulder buttons and triggers if you prefer using those.

With the Raion, you don’t need to switch to a fully-featured controller for things like character customization within your favorite fighting games. It features a switch that lets you map the D-pad to the left and right analog sticks, making it possible to do everything you need on the PS4. Of course, the lack of real analog sticks and triggers makes it nigh impossible to play most games on the console, but if you’re customizing a character or just viewing in-game models, then this switch makes it easy to do so–a separate switch also lets you turn the L1 and L2 buttons into L3 and R3.

If you’re in the market for a fight pad, then it’s hard to beat the Raion. It’s comfortable and performed well in every fighting game I played, from NetherRealm fighters like Mortal Kombat 11 and Injustice 2 to Capcom’s Street Fighter V and Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7. At half the price of Razer’s Panthera Evo fight stick, it’s a very attractive controller for fighting game fans.

The Good:

The Bad:

The Victrix Pro FS arcade stick is expensive, but it lives up to its price tag. It’s a premium fight stick with a base made entirely of aluminum, making it feel like an absolute tank. Thankfully, the stick is also extremely comfortable to place on your lap and use across Street Fighter V, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Tekken 7, Soulcalibur 6, or just about any other fighting game. The Sanwa Denshi parts feel solid, with a stick that’s both accurate and satisfying in motion. It also feels sturdy, and unlike cheaper sticks, I wasn’t worried it would break while I was in the middle of some particularly desperate matches.

The buttons are among the best I’ve used on a fight stick. There’s a small, yet pleasing amount of throw between the beginning of the push to the end, with a satisfying click to accentuate each button press. The pleasing feel of the buttons made it much more enjoyable trying to learn new combos, and I found myself becoming more effective in Dragon Ball FighterZ as a result.

In addition to the crucial buttons every fight stick needs, the Pro FS features a row of buttons that are assigned to other functions. It features Options, Share, a button for changing the colored lighting, a button for audio, three programmable “Pro” buttons, and one that locks these buttons from being pressed accidentally during gameplay. The Pro buttons allow the player to program L3 and R3 to two of them, while the third is used for Training Mode–it resets the characters’ positioning in various supported games. You can also switch the joystick between the D-pad to the left and right analog stick by holding the Victrix logo button and the joystick in a specific direction–it’s not as easy as flipping a switch like what Razer’s sticks and pads offer, but it’s still a must-have feature. The stick is also very travel-friendly, featuring handles, a plastic organizer to wrap your cable around, and a removable joystick that you can easily store in the body of the stick.

The Pro FS is a premium stick at a premium price tag. If you’re not a hardcore fighting game player, then this stick isn’t for you. It costs as much as a console, which can deter some players, but if you’re looking for the best fighting experience on PS4 and are serious about competitive play, then this is the stick for you.

The Good:

The Bad:

If you’re looking to save a little money but still want an excellent fight stick, then the Razer Panthera Evo is worth considering. The stick is entirely made of plastic, which can feel a little hollow. Thankfully, it’s still solidly-built and feels comfortable. The buttons and stick are made by Sanwa, and both feel great. The plastic stick manages to hold up well; the buttons have a small throw and click satisfyingly as you knock out combos. The Xbox One’s Razer Atrox is a great fight stick, but it’s slightly outshined by the Panthera Evo when it comes to sheer playability.

The Panthera Evo is capable of controlling everything a regular DualShock 4 can. It features buttons for L3, R3, Options, and Share as well as muting your microphone and controlling your headset’s volume. It also comes equipped with its own touchpad and a switch that flips the joystick between D-Pad and the left and right analog sticks. However, unlike its Xbox One counterpart, the Panthera Evo’s cable is non-removable. You can wrap it up and store it in the stick’s compartment, though I shudder to think what would happen if it broke off somehow. Having to replace the entire stick when only the cable breaks is a frustrating–and expensive–headache that other sticks avoid by making the cable removable.

That said, the Razer Panthera Evo is still an excellent fight stick for the money. It’s very enjoyable to use for all types of fighting games, so if you’re looking for one of the best mid-range sticks, then the Panthero Evo is a great one to go with.