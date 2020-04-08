The Best PS4 Games (April 2020)

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is coming in holiday 2020. While we wait on a release date confirmation, you might as well use this time to catch up on all the great PS4 games you may have missed in the current console generation. The PS4 launched back in 2013 (time flies, right?), and as you’d expect, the console has seen a ton of great games over the last six-plus years. That includes big titles like Death Stranding, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2, and a whole lot more.

With so many games to play, it can be difficult to decide where to commit your time, especially if you’ve only recently picked up a new PS4. Luckily, the team at GameSpot have played tons of PS4 over the years and have more than a few recommendations–whether you’re a new PS4 owner or have had the console and are just looking for something you might’ve missed.

We’ve put together a list of the best PS4 games you can get right now. This includes many of the games that have received an 8 or higher on GameSpot, and we’ve prioritized games that were nominated for our end-of-year Best PS4 Game lists. Check out our choices for the best games released on the PS4. And with the console’s library continuing to expand, make sure to check back often as we update this feature over the coming weeks and months.

If you’re curious to see some of this year’s best games in motion, then be sure to check out the video above. Make sure to check out our gallery of the biggest PS4 game release dates of 2020 and beyond for everything coming to the console.

There are heaps of amazing PS4 games out there. Which PS4 games do you love the most? Doesn’t matter if it’s popular or incredibly underrated. Let us know in the comments below.

“Persona 5 Royal is many things: a collection of small inspiring stories, an ambitious harrowing journey with some good friends, a stunning visual and auditory experience, a resounding call to action. By refining what was already great and building on its best qualities with a brilliant new story arc, Persona 5 Royal asserts itself as an unforgettable and empowering RPG that should be recognized as one of the best games of our time.” [Read the full review]

— Michael Higham

“Regardless of your history with the original game, Final Fantasy VII Remake is an astounding achievement. The wait for its release was a long one, but in gameplay, story, characters, and music, it delivers–the wait was worth it. For first-time players, it’s an opportunity to understand why Final Fantasy VII is held in such high regard. It’s the chance to experience a multifaceted story that grapples with complex subject matter, be in the company of memorable characters, and be moved by their plight. For returning fans, this isn’t the Final Fantasy VII your mind remembers, it’s the one your heart always knew it to be.” [Read the full review]

— Tamoor Hussain

“The finest treasures are found within the city of Yharnam and the forests, lakes, and purgatories beyond it. Only Bloodborne would be so bold as to bury an entire factional player-versus-player mechanic within an optional region, which is in turn buried within a series of oblique steps you might miss if you aren’t exploring every nook and cranny, or ignore the game’s enigmatic hints. I finished Bloodborne in less time than I did Dark Souls II, yet I treasure it more in spite of its few missteps. In death there is life, and in blood, there is redemption. More hyperbole, yes, but for a game this theatrical, only hyperbole will do.” [Read the full review]

— Kevin VanOrd

“Death Stranding is a hard game to absorb. There are many intertwining threads to its plot, and silly names, corny moments, and heavy exposition belie an otherwise very simple message. That comes through much more clearly in the game’s more mundane moments, when you find a desperately-needed ladder left behind by another player or receive a letter from an NPC thanking you for your efforts. It’s positive without ignoring pain; in fact, it argues in both its story and its gameplay that adversity itself is what makes things worth doing and life worth living. It’s a game that requires patience, compassion, and love, and it’s also one we really need right now.” [Read the review]

— Kallie Plagge, Reviews Editor